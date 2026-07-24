Mistah F.A.B. arrested in Oakland for possession of illegal fireworks, police say

Bay Area rapper Mistah F.A.B. was arrested in Oakland after police said he was in possession of thousands of dollars in illegal fireworks.

The hip-hop icon, whose legal name is Stanley Cox, uploaded a video on his Instagram account "FabbyDavisJr1" on July 4 where he could be seen with numerous boxes of fireworks, the Oakland Police Department said.

In the video, Cox allegedly claimed he had "a little over $10,000 worth of fireworks for the kids."

According to police, officers stopped an initial fireworks display, but Cox moved and set off fireworks somewhere else.

On Wednesday, officers searched Cox's residence, two of his businesses, and three of his cars, court documents showed. During the search warrant execution of Cox's addresses, officers located multiple fireworks, as well as two firearms, one of which was stolen, police said.

Officers arrested Cox outside his home on Chapman Street in the city's Jingletown neighborhood and booked him into Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. He has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor possession of dangerous fireworks and one charge of receiving stolen property.

Police alleged that Cox admitted to being on scene but refused ownership of the fireworks.

According to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office, Cox pleaded not guilty and is represented by an attorney. His pre-trial hearing was set for September 3.