No parking signs coming to California's iconic Bixby Bridge on Big Sur coast, officials say

Signs prohibiting parking near the iconic Bixby Bridge on the Central California coast are set to be installed in the coming days, officials announced Monday.

Monterey County public information officer Nick Pasculli said that signage will be installed along Highway 1 near the bridge ahead of Monterey Car Week, which begins on Friday, Aug. 7. The ban covers a stretch of the highway 900 feet north of the bridge and 700 feet south of the bridge.

Officials said parking restrictions will be in effect once the signs are fully placed.

On June 23, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors approved the ordinance by a 4-0 vote, banning parking in the area for 12 months.

Officials had originally sought to implement a parking ban before the Memorial Day holiday, but plans were delayed for multiple reasons, including permitting requirements, staffing needs and enforcement planning.

Tourists take photos at Bixby Bridge. The photogenic structure is now accessible from the south after Highway 1 re-opened in both directions on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Supporters of the ban said the ordinance was needed to address safety concerns prompted by a rising number of visitors who stop on the side of Highway 1 to take photos of the bridge, creating a hazard. The bridge, which opened in 1932, has become known for its stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and the cliffs of Big Sur.

According to Visit California, northbound traffic on the highway at Ragged Point has grown more than 900% year-over-year. In January, a stretch of Highway 1 connecting Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties reopened after landslides closed the roadway for nearly three years.

Officials also said traffic congestion at key Big Sur chokepoints, including Bixby Bridge, reached "unprecedented" levels over spring break.

While the parking ban is in effect, officials said they would apply for a coastal development permit and explore other options for parking and long-term access to the bridge.