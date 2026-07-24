Allegheny Country Club's 12th hole has been rebuilt and is more difficult now | The Elite 18

The 12th hole at Allegheny Country Club has been rebuilt and now plays more difficult than it used to be.

When you think of elite golf courses, Allegheny Country Club comes to mind and the 12th hole was always difficult, but it's even harder now with some changes that were made.

The 12th hole has a new green and features more of a dogleg, with left fairway bunkers having been removed -- all part of renovation work done by Gil Hanse, one of the foremost designers in the game right now.

"It's really been well received by our members and very popular," said Allegheny Country Club head golf professional John Aber.

With the addition of the dogleg, the green on the 12th hole is no longer visible from the tee, where an aiming point to the left side of the fairway will help take the bunkers out of play.

The 12th hole at Allegheny Country Club has been rebuilt and redesigned and now it plays more difficult than it used to. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

Approach shots from the fairway can be aided by using a tree behind the green as a visual reference to aim at.

If you find your approach shot comes up short and right of the putting surface, you might have a tricky pitch shot on the short side of the green, depending on pin placement.

If you can get up and down for par, it's a great score.

The Elite 18

Allegheny Country Club

Founded: 1895

Public or Private: Private

Location: 250 Country Club Road, Sewickley, PA 15143

Phone Number: 412-741-7500

Website: https://www.alleghenycountryclub.com/

Course Designer: Tom Bendelow

Par: 70

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating: