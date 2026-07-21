The 18th hole at Nemacolin's Shepherd's Rock is an extremely picturesque par 4 | The Elite 18

The 18th hole at Nemacolin Woodlands' Shepherd's Rock is one of the most picturesque par 4 golf holes in all of western Pennsylvania.

Shepherd's Rock opened in 2017 as a complement to the other course at the resort, Mystic Rock, which hosted the 84 Lumber Classic for many years and remains one of the best championship courses in western Pennsylvania.

From the blue tees, the 18th hole at Shepherd's Rock plays from just over 400 yards with a tight landing zone off of the tee.

"Bunkers line the lefthand side with OB left as well," said Nemacolin Woodlands Head of Golf Operations Chris Anderson.

Pin positions can make approach shots even more difficult as water surrounds both the right side and back portion of the green, which is also flanked by bunkers on the left and front right.

The 18th hole at Nemacolin Woodlands' Shepherd's Rock offers a picturesque view, but is a challenging par 4. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

Putts will run uphill towards the back of the surface, which also slopes to the right towards the water in the back portion of the green.

A beautiful waterfall sits behind the green, offering a beautiful view at the end of a difficult round of golf.

The Elite 18

Shepherd's Rock at Nemacolin Woodlands

Founded: 2017

Public or Private: Public Resort

Location: 1001 Lafayette Drive, Farmington, PA 15437

Phone Number: 866-344-6957

Website: https://www.nemacolin.com/golf/shepherds-rock/

Course Designer: Pete Dye

Par: 72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating: