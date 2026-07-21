The 18th hole at Nemacolin's Shepherd's Rock is an extremely picturesque par 4 | The Elite 18
The 18th hole at Nemacolin Woodlands' Shepherd's Rock is one of the most picturesque par 4 golf holes in all of western Pennsylvania.
Shepherd's Rock opened in 2017 as a complement to the other course at the resort, Mystic Rock, which hosted the 84 Lumber Classic for many years and remains one of the best championship courses in western Pennsylvania.
From the blue tees, the 18th hole at Shepherd's Rock plays from just over 400 yards with a tight landing zone off of the tee.
"Bunkers line the lefthand side with OB left as well," said Nemacolin Woodlands Head of Golf Operations Chris Anderson.
Pin positions can make approach shots even more difficult as water surrounds both the right side and back portion of the green, which is also flanked by bunkers on the left and front right.
Putts will run uphill towards the back of the surface, which also slopes to the right towards the water in the back portion of the green.
A beautiful waterfall sits behind the green, offering a beautiful view at the end of a difficult round of golf.
The Elite 18
- Greensburg Country Club's 5th hole brings water into play on difficult par 3
- The Club at Nevillewood's 5th hole is a bear of a par 3
- The 9th hole at Laurel Valley Golf Club is difficult in all aspects
- Sewickley Heights Golf Club's 14th hole is picturesque, but tests all skill levels
- Seven Oaks Country Club's signature 7th hole offers a beautiful, but tough test
- The 16th hole at Nemacolin's Mystic Rock is a difficult finishing hole
- Diamond Run's 13th hole is a short, but challenging par 3
- Sunnehanna Country Club's 15th hole requires thought and precision
- The 15th hole at the Longue Vue Club doesn't allow much room for error
- Edgewood Country Club's 18th hole features classic design and proper test
- Chartiers Country Club's 17th hole provides risk-reward tee shot
- The 15th hole at Green Oaks CC offers a view of the club's famous tree
- South Hills Country Club's 18th is as intimidating of a finishing hole as can be
Shepherd's Rock at Nemacolin Woodlands
Founded: 2017
Public or Private: Public Resort
Location: 1001 Lafayette Drive, Farmington, PA 15437
Phone Number: 866-344-6957
Website: https://www.nemacolin.com/golf/shepherds-rock/
Course Designer: Pete Dye
Par: 72
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Championship - 7,290 yards - 75.4/146
- Blue - 6,595 yards - 72.4/138
- White - 6,066 yards - 70.0/133
- Gold - 5,559 yards - 67.6/130
- Red - 5,049 yards - 65.4/122