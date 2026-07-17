The Club at Nevillewood's 5th hole is a bear of a par 3 | The Elite 18

The 5th hole at the Club at Nevillewood is a bear of a par 3 that offers a great view and a unique challenge.

The Club at Nevillewood is second to none when it comes to golf courses in western Pennsylvania with several unique holes -- but its 5th hole stands out among some of the rest.

Nevillewood opened in 1992, was designed by Jack Nicklaus, and is one of his signature courses.

"It's our first par that you'll get to here at the Club at Nevillewood," said head golf professional Cory Livingston of the 5th. "It can play from two different sides. We have five different sets of tees on this hole."

The 5th hole at the Club at Nevillewood is a bear of a par 3. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

You can play the tees from the left side of the hole, which is the original side, with a farther back tee on the right side that was implemented around 15 years ago.

A bunker and a stone wall protect the front left side of the green, that also features a swale.

Once you're on the green, the putting surface features a large hump that can send putts trickling back down the hill towards the cup, depending on pin placement.

If you miss the green in the back right corner, it's a difficult up and down for par.

The Elite 18

The Club at Nevillewood

Founded: 1992

Public or Private: Private

Location: 1000 Nevillewood Drive, Presto, PA 15142

Phone Number: 412-276-1000

Website: https://www.nevillewood.org/

Course Designer: Jack Nicklaus

Par: 72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating: