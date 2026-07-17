The Club at Nevillewood's 5th hole is a bear of a par 3 | The Elite 18
The 5th hole at the Club at Nevillewood is a bear of a par 3 that offers a great view and a unique challenge.
The Club at Nevillewood is second to none when it comes to golf courses in western Pennsylvania with several unique holes -- but its 5th hole stands out among some of the rest.
Nevillewood opened in 1992, was designed by Jack Nicklaus, and is one of his signature courses.
"It's our first par that you'll get to here at the Club at Nevillewood," said head golf professional Cory Livingston of the 5th. "It can play from two different sides. We have five different sets of tees on this hole."
You can play the tees from the left side of the hole, which is the original side, with a farther back tee on the right side that was implemented around 15 years ago.
A bunker and a stone wall protect the front left side of the green, that also features a swale.
Once you're on the green, the putting surface features a large hump that can send putts trickling back down the hill towards the cup, depending on pin placement.
If you miss the green in the back right corner, it's a difficult up and down for par.
The Elite 18
- The 9th hole at Laurel Valley Golf Club is difficult in all aspects
- Sewickley Heights Golf Club's 14th hole is picturesque, but tests all skill levels
- Seven Oaks Country Club's signature 7th hole offers a beautiful, but tough test
- The 16th hole at Nemacolin's Mystic Rock is a difficult finishing hole
- Diamond Run's 13th hole is a short, but challenging par 3
- Sunnehanna Country Club's 15th hole requires thought and precision
- The 15th hole at the Longue Vue Club doesn't allow much room for error
- Edgewood Country Club's 18th hole features classic design and proper test
- Chartiers Country Club's 17th hole provides risk-reward tee shot
- The 15th hole at Green Oaks CC offers a view of the club's famous tree
- South Hills Country Club's 18th is as intimidating of a finishing hole as can be
The Club at Nevillewood
Founded: 1992
Public or Private: Private
Location: 1000 Nevillewood Drive, Presto, PA 15142
Phone Number: 412-276-1000
Website: https://www.nevillewood.org/
Course Designer: Jack Nicklaus
Par: 72
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Nicklaus - 7,240 yards - 74.2/137
- Blue - 6,873 yards - 72.6/134
- White - 6,417 yards - 70.2/128
- Green - 5,675 yards - 67.3/118
- Red - 5,139 yards - 70.3/121