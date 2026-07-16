The 9th hole at Laurel Valley Golf Club is difficult in all aspects | The Elite 18
When you think of difficult par 4 golf holes across western Pennsylvania, the 9th hole at Laurel Valley Golf Club definitely comes to mind.
The 9th hole at Laurel Valley is challenging in all aspects as it plays long, uphill, and into the wind.
"From the back tee markers, it's 480 yards," said Laurel Valley Golf Club head golf professional Chris McKnight.
There are seven bunkers lining different parts of the hole, placing a premium on driving accuracy.
"It's a very classic and beautiful hole with the clubhouse in the background," McKnight said.
From the white tees, it's 220 yards to carry the bunker on the right side of the fairway and a good first shot can set up for a short iron or wedge approach into the green.
The putting surface itself features a lot of slope and a ridge that can funnel approach or chip shots, depending on pin placement.
"It's a large green that has basically, three different levels," McKnight said. "It's a very difficult putting surface."
Making two putts on the slick green can set you up for a birdie or par, which is still a good score on the challenging 9th hole,
The Elite 18
- Sewickley Heights Golf Club's 14th hole is picturesque, but tests all skill levels
- Seven Oaks Country Club's signature 7th hole offers a beautiful, but tough test
- The 16th hole at Nemacolin's Mystic Rock is a difficult finishing hole
- Diamond Run's 13th hole is a short, but challenging par 3
- Sunnehanna Country Club's 15th hole requires thought and precision
- The 15th hole at the Longue Vue Club doesn't allow much room for error
- Edgewood Country Club's 18th hole features classic design and proper test
- Chartiers Country Club's 17th hole provides risk-reward tee shot
- The 15th hole at Green Oaks CC offers a view of the club's famous tree
- South Hills Country Club's 18th is as intimidating of a finishing hole as can be
Laurel Valley Golf Club
Founded: 1959
Public or Private: Private
Location: 175 Palmer Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658
Phone Number: 724-238-9555
Course Designer: Dick Wilson
Par: 72
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Pink - 7,366 yards - 76.2/141
- Black - 6,973 yards - 74.3/139
- Blue - 6,754 yards - 73.5/136
- White - 6,326 yards - 71.5/131
- Green - 5,807 yards - 69.7/125
- Red - 5,257 yards - 72.3/128