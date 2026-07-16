The 9th hole at Laurel Valley Golf Club is difficult in all aspects | The Elite 18

When you think of difficult par 4 golf holes across western Pennsylvania, the 9th hole at Laurel Valley Golf Club definitely comes to mind.

The 9th hole at Laurel Valley is challenging in all aspects as it plays long, uphill, and into the wind.

"From the back tee markers, it's 480 yards," said Laurel Valley Golf Club head golf professional Chris McKnight.

There are seven bunkers lining different parts of the hole, placing a premium on driving accuracy.

"It's a very classic and beautiful hole with the clubhouse in the background," McKnight said.

The 9th hole at Laurel Valley Golf Club is a challenging par 4 that is difficult in many aspects as it is long, uphill, and into the wind. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

From the white tees, it's 220 yards to carry the bunker on the right side of the fairway and a good first shot can set up for a short iron or wedge approach into the green.

The putting surface itself features a lot of slope and a ridge that can funnel approach or chip shots, depending on pin placement.

"It's a large green that has basically, three different levels," McKnight said. "It's a very difficult putting surface."

Making two putts on the slick green can set you up for a birdie or par, which is still a good score on the challenging 9th hole,

The Elite 18

Laurel Valley Golf Club

Founded: 1959

Public or Private: Private

Location: 175 Palmer Drive, Ligonier, PA 15658

Phone Number: 724-238-9555

Course Designer: Dick Wilson

Par: 72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating: