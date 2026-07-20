Greensburg Country Club's 5th hole brings water into play on difficult par 3 | The Elite 18

The 5th hole at Greensburg Country Club is a challenging par 3 with water very much in play.

Greensburg Country Club was founded in 1904 and was the place that PGA Tour professional Rocco Mediate grew up learning the game of golf.

The 5th hole at the club was one of Mediate's favorite holes and he even helped with the redesigning of it in 2018.

"Well, we're 170 yards here," said Greensburg Country Club head golf professional Chuck Qualey.. "Beautiful lake off to the left of the green, a bunker on the right side, and hill on the right side of it."

Pin placements on the narrow green tend to favor the right side of the surface, allowing players to use the hillside to their advantage.

The 5th hole at Greensburg Country Club is a challenging par 3 with water surrounding the left side of the hole. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

No. 5 is one of three par 3 holes on the front nine at Greensburg, and it's also the one that stands out the most.

Players who draw the ball can use the right bunker as an aiming point from the tee.

Landing shots short of the pin will allow for an aggressive chip or putt up the slope to try and make a par.

The Elite 18

Greensburg Country Club

Founded: 1904

Public or Private: Private

Location: 309 Pleasant Valley Road, Jeannette, PA, 15644

Phone Number: 724-837-1810

Website: https://www.greensburgcountryclub.golf/

Course Designer: P. B. Graham

Par: 70

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating: