Greensburg Country Club's 5th hole brings water into play on difficult par 3 | The Elite 18
The 5th hole at Greensburg Country Club is a challenging par 3 with water very much in play.
Greensburg Country Club was founded in 1904 and was the place that PGA Tour professional Rocco Mediate grew up learning the game of golf.
The 5th hole at the club was one of Mediate's favorite holes and he even helped with the redesigning of it in 2018.
"Well, we're 170 yards here," said Greensburg Country Club head golf professional Chuck Qualey.. "Beautiful lake off to the left of the green, a bunker on the right side, and hill on the right side of it."
Pin placements on the narrow green tend to favor the right side of the surface, allowing players to use the hillside to their advantage.
No. 5 is one of three par 3 holes on the front nine at Greensburg, and it's also the one that stands out the most.
Players who draw the ball can use the right bunker as an aiming point from the tee.
Landing shots short of the pin will allow for an aggressive chip or putt up the slope to try and make a par.
The Elite 18
- The Club at Nevillewood's 5th hole is a bear of a par 3
- The 9th hole at Laurel Valley Golf Club is difficult in all aspects
- Sewickley Heights Golf Club's 14th hole is picturesque, but tests all skill levels
- Seven Oaks Country Club's signature 7th hole offers a beautiful, but tough test
- The 16th hole at Nemacolin's Mystic Rock is a difficult finishing hole
- Diamond Run's 13th hole is a short, but challenging par 3
- Sunnehanna Country Club's 15th hole requires thought and precision
- The 15th hole at the Longue Vue Club doesn't allow much room for error
- Edgewood Country Club's 18th hole features classic design and proper test
- Chartiers Country Club's 17th hole provides risk-reward tee shot
- The 15th hole at Green Oaks CC offers a view of the club's famous tree
- South Hills Country Club's 18th is as intimidating of a finishing hole as can be
Greensburg Country Club
Founded: 1904
Public or Private: Private
Location: 309 Pleasant Valley Road, Jeannette, PA, 15644
Phone Number: 724-837-1810
Website: https://www.greensburgcountryclub.golf/
Course Designer: P. B. Graham
Par: 70
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Blue - 6,470 yards - 72.6/135
- White - 6,156 yards - 71.4/132
- Green - 5,717 yards - 69.3/128
- Gold - 5,354 yards - 67.1/123
- Red - 4,967 yards - 65.1/123