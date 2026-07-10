Diamond Run's 13th hole is a short, but challenging par 3 | The Elite 18
The 13th hole at Diamond Run Golf Club may not be the longest, but it's still a challenging golf hole.
Diamond Run Golf Club is no question a jewel of a golf course and their 13th hole, the final par 3 on the course, will definitely test your skills.
"In my opinion, it's the best par 3 we have here," said Diamond Run head golf professional Adam Morrison. "It's not a long hole, about 160 yards.
The old barn from the original farmland the course is built upon sits as a backdrop for the 13th green.
The green features a false front, which can play tougher with a front pin, with short shots being sent rolling nearly 40 yards backwards.
No. 13 can play as long as 200 yards from the back tees and don't let the beauty fool you -- the hole is anything but easy.
"It's a fun hole and you can walk away with a 2 or you can walk away with a 5 pretty easily," Morrison said.
From the greenside bunkers, keeping chip shots on the left side of the green is critical to help avoid bringing the false front back into play.
Those able to make a 3 on No. 13 will be happy to walk away with a par.
The Elite 18
- Sunnehanna Country Club's 15th hole requires thought and precision
- The 15th hole at the Longue Vue Club doesn't allow much room for error
- Edgewood Country Club's 18th hole features classic design and proper test
- Chartiers Country Club's 17th hole provides risk-reward tee shot
- The 15th hole at Green Oaks CC offers a view of the club's famous tree
- South Hills Country Club's 18th is as intimidating of a finishing hole as can be
Diamond Run Golf Club
Founded: 1992
Public or Private: Private
Location: 132 Laurel Oak Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143
Phone Number: 412-741-2020
Website: www.invitedclubs.com/clubs/diamond-run-golf-club
Course Designer: Gary Player
Par: 70/72
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Black - 6,805 yards - 73.3/137 (Par 70)
- Blue - 6,490 yards - 72.0/133
- White - 6,091 yards - 70.7/132
- Gold - 5,527 yards - 67.4/122
- Silver - 5,005 yards - 64.7/115