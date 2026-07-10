Diamond Run's 13th hole is a short, but challenging par 3 | The Elite 18

The 13th hole at Diamond Run Golf Club may not be the longest, but it's still a challenging golf hole.

Diamond Run Golf Club is no question a jewel of a golf course and their 13th hole, the final par 3 on the course, will definitely test your skills.

"In my opinion, it's the best par 3 we have here," said Diamond Run head golf professional Adam Morrison. "It's not a long hole, about 160 yards.

The old barn from the original farmland the course is built upon sits as a backdrop for the 13th green.

The green features a false front, which can play tougher with a front pin, with short shots being sent rolling nearly 40 yards backwards.

The 13th hole at Diamond Run Golf Club is a short, but challenging par 3 that will test all of a player's skills. KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

No. 13 can play as long as 200 yards from the back tees and don't let the beauty fool you -- the hole is anything but easy.

"It's a fun hole and you can walk away with a 2 or you can walk away with a 5 pretty easily," Morrison said.

From the greenside bunkers, keeping chip shots on the left side of the green is critical to help avoid bringing the false front back into play.

Those able to make a 3 on No. 13 will be happy to walk away with a par.

The Elite 18

Diamond Run Golf Club

Founded: 1992

Public or Private: Private

Location: 132 Laurel Oak Drive, Sewickley, PA 15143

Phone Number: 412-741-2020

Website: www.invitedclubs.com/clubs/diamond-run-golf-club

Course Designer: Gary Player

Par: 70/72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating: