Live Updates: Iran targets U.S. bases in Jordan and Iraq as raging war depletes U.S. interceptor stockpiles
What to know about the Iran war today:
- Iran claimed new drone strikes Friday against U.S. military facilities in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, as explosions were heard near a military base hosting U.S. forces in northern Iraq and video showed dramatic drone interceptions.
- The attacks came hours after the U.S. military said it completed a 13th consecutive night of strikes on Iran aimed at halting attacks on ships in and around the Strait of Hormuz, which the Trump administration insists is open despite few ships risking passage.
- The pace at which the U.S. is using some of its most advanced missile interceptors and other weapons in the Middle East is unsustainable and has become a point of tension within the Trump administration, U.S. military and intelligence officials told CBS News Thursday.
U.S. strikes Revolutionary Guard base in northern Iran
The United States has struck an Iranian Revolutionary Guards' (IRGC) base in the northern province of Gilan, according to a statement from the local governor's office.
The U.S. struck the IRGC's Seyyed al-Shuhada naval headquarters in Zibanekar on Friday morning, according to the statement.
Ali Bagheri, deputy governor for the province, told state media that the strike "damaged some of the equipment in the complex."
Explosions heard near U.S. base in Iraq as Iran says it attacked American facilities in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait
Iran's military said on Friday it carried out drone strikes against several American military facilities and bases in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait in retaliation for the latest U.S. attacks, while explosions were heard near an American base in northern Iraq.
"This morning, the fuel tanks, large equipment warehouses and silos and the barracks of the U.S. terrorist army forces at the Isa Air Base in Bahrain were targeted by Arash kamikaze drones," the army said in a statement carried by state TV. Bahrain's interior ministry said on Friday that air raid sirens were sounding.
The Iranian army also claimed drone attacks against Jordan, targeting "aircraft hangars, aviation maintenance hangars and a barracks" at Al-Azraq base.
Jordan has not reported any strikes in the last few hours.
In a separate statement, the Iranian army said it had launched drones at U.S. equipment warehouses in Camp Udairi and the site of American military personnel in Camp Doha and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.
Meanwhile, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the ideological arm of Iran's military, said it had targeted the Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, claiming to have destroyed an ammunition depot and inflicted casualties among U.S. personnel.
In northern Iraq, a series of explosions were heard near a military base hosting U.S. forces. The same base where Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton died over the weekend in a "controlled detonation" of an Iranian attack drone.
Tehran argues that any facility or base in the Middle East that the U.S. military uses for strikes on Iran is considered a legitimate target for retaliation.
CBS/AFP
Iran says U.S. strike kills at least 4
An overnight U.S. attack on Iran's southwestern province of Khuzestan killed at least four people and injured several others, Iranian state media reported Friday.
"Following the missile attack by the terrorist U.S. enemy on areas around the city of Ahvaz, four of our compatriots were martyred and five others were injured," Valiollah Hayati, deputy governor of the province, was quoted as saying by the official IRNA news agency.
AFP
U.S. military strikes Iran for 13th consecutive night
The U.S. military completed its 13th straight night of strikes on Thursday, U.S. Central Command said in a statement.
In a social media post accompanied by a video of airstrikes, CENTCOM said it targeted Iranian drone sites, command centers and other targets "to further diminish the threat Iran poses to civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz," which it insisted was "open for transit" despite the minimal traffic passing through.
Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported that U.S missile strikes struck Ahvaz, Bandar Abbas, Omidiyeh, Qeshm, and Andimeshk.
Rapid pace of interceptor and precision-guided weapons use worries Trump administration
The rapid pace at which the U.S. is expending some of its most advanced air-defense interceptors and precision-guided weapons in the Middle East is a point of great tension inside the Trump administration as President Trump's war with Iran ratchets up again, according to U.S. military and intelligence officials familiar with internal assessments. And it's raising broader concerns about America's readiness for a potential conflict in the Indo-Pacific.
The dwindling stockpiles of defensive interceptors and long-range missiles have become a pressure point for top military and civilian leaders who are weighing the demands of the war with Iran against maintaining readiness to deter other adversaries, including China.
The U.S. officials, who spoke to CBS News on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the topic, said the U.S. cannot sustain the rate at which it expended precision munitions early in the campaign against Iran.
Trump says U.S. will use Iranian money to pay for damage to ships
President Trump wrote on Truth Social that "any and all damages" to ships struck by Iran "will be paid for by Iranian Money that the United States has in its possession, and controls."
Mr. Trump did not specify the exact source of money, but billions of dollars' worth of Iranian assets are currently frozen due to U.S. sanctions. The two countries had previously discussed unfreezing those assets if Iran implements the terms of a deal with the United States.
"These damages may be very substantial but, nevertheless, this is the fair and equitable thing to do," the president wrote.