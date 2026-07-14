Seven Oaks Country Club's signature 7th hole offers a beautiful, but tough test | The Elite 18

Seven Oaks Country Club is known for its challenging layout and no hole captures that better than its signature 7th hole.

The 7th hole at Seven Oaks, located in Beaver County, is one of the biggest tests on the course, a challenging par 5.

"You have the three different lakes along the lefthand side," said Seven Oaks PGA Professional Mikala Reed. "If you go left past the lakes, you go out of bounds."

"I think this is probably one of the most picturesque holes we have out here," Reed added. "But for me personally, I like the risk/reward factor."

From the white tees, No. 7 plays around 520 yards, with an ideal aiming spot off of the tee pointed at the fountain in the greenside lake.

The 7th hole at Seven Oaks Country Club is a beautiful, but challenging par 5. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

"You have a little bit of room off to the right there, but you're going to end up in some deep, thick rough if you miss the fairway," Reed said.

Fairway approaches can favor the right side, as a slight ridge will funnel shots back towards the green for a chip shot onto the putting surface.

The green itself can be a bit tricky with lots of slope and a decent amount of break, making for difficult birdies.

On the challenging 7th hole at Seven Oaks, walking away with a par is a good score.

The Elite 18

Seven Oaks Country Club

Founded: 1978

Public or Private: Private

Location: 132 Lisbon Road, Beaver, PA 15009

Phone Number: 724-495-3300

Website: https://sevenoakscc.com/

Course Designer: Hassenplug Associates

Par: 72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating: