Seven Oaks Country Club's signature 7th hole offers a beautiful, but tough test | The Elite 18
Seven Oaks Country Club is known for its challenging layout and no hole captures that better than its signature 7th hole.
The 7th hole at Seven Oaks, located in Beaver County, is one of the biggest tests on the course, a challenging par 5.
"You have the three different lakes along the lefthand side," said Seven Oaks PGA Professional Mikala Reed. "If you go left past the lakes, you go out of bounds."
"I think this is probably one of the most picturesque holes we have out here," Reed added. "But for me personally, I like the risk/reward factor."
From the white tees, No. 7 plays around 520 yards, with an ideal aiming spot off of the tee pointed at the fountain in the greenside lake.
"You have a little bit of room off to the right there, but you're going to end up in some deep, thick rough if you miss the fairway," Reed said.
Fairway approaches can favor the right side, as a slight ridge will funnel shots back towards the green for a chip shot onto the putting surface.
The green itself can be a bit tricky with lots of slope and a decent amount of break, making for difficult birdies.
On the challenging 7th hole at Seven Oaks, walking away with a par is a good score.
The Elite 18
- The 16th hole at Nemacolin's Mystic Rock is a difficult finishing hole
- Diamond Run's 13th hole is a short, but challenging par 3
- Sunnehanna Country Club's 15th hole requires thought and precision
- The 15th hole at the Longue Vue Club doesn't allow much room for error
- Edgewood Country Club's 18th hole features classic design and proper test
- Chartiers Country Club's 17th hole provides risk-reward tee shot
- The 15th hole at Green Oaks CC offers a view of the club's famous tree
- South Hills Country Club's 18th is as intimidating of a finishing hole as can be
Seven Oaks Country Club
Founded: 1978
Public or Private: Private
Location: 132 Lisbon Road, Beaver, PA 15009
Phone Number: 724-495-3300
Website: https://sevenoakscc.com/
Course Designer: Hassenplug Associates
Par: 72
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Yellow - 6,865 yards - 73.8/142
- Orange - 6,594 yards - 72.7/138
- Red - 6,050 yards - 70.3/134
- Green - 5,486 yards - 67.9/127
- Purple - 4,366 yards - 63.4/119