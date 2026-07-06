Chartiers Country Club's 17th hole provides risk-reward tee shot | The Elite 18

The 17th hole at Chartiers Country Club provdes a risk-reward tee shot with trouble that can be found to the right of the difficult par 4.

No. 17 at Chartiers is one of the more challenging holes in western Pennsylvania and the risk-reward opportunities speak for themselves.

"The hole plays 370 yards," said Chartiers CC head golf professional Joe Klinchock. "I think it's just a great, short par 4.

Klinchock said that a good shot off the tee can give you a chance to make a birdie, but a poor opening shot can ruin a round.

"It's a risk-reward for sure," Klinchock said.

The reward is that if you hit a good tee shot into the fairway, you'll likely have a short iron in for your approach -- but the risk is Country Club Drive, which runs along the right of the 17th hole.

The 17th hole at Chartiers Country Club is one of the great risk-reward holes in all of western Pennsylvania where a good tee shot can give you a chance to make a birdie, but a bad tee shot can quickly turn into a double bogey. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

"Predominantly, our wind blows from left to right and it brings out of bounds in quite often," Klinchock said.

Approach shots to the green play slightly uphill, offering a little bit more of a challenge for players with short irons or wedges in their hand.

The undulating green presents its own challenges with its slick putting surface that slopes from the back to the front.

"It's quick," Klinchock said.

From birdie opportunities to double bogeys that can sneak up on you, the 17th at Chartiers is a great risk-reward.

The Elite 18

Chartiers Country Club

Founded: 1924

Public or Private: Private

Location: 601 Baldwin Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

Phone Number: 412-921-3780

Website: https://chartierscc.com/

Course Designer: Willie Park, Jr.

Par: 70

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating: