Sewickley Heights Golf Club's 14th hole is picturesque, but tests all skill levels | The Elite 18
The 14th hole at Sewickley Heights Golf Club is picturesque, but it will also provide a tough test for all golfers.
The par 5 No. 14 is one of the most visually appealing holes at Sewickley Heights, but will challenge all players, regardless of their skill level.
"It's one of our most picturesque holes on all property," said Sewickley Heights Golf Club head golf professional Steve Hopley.
From the tee, if a drive is able to carry the left fairway bunker, everything will kick forward and funnel down the hill, adding some distance.
From the back tees, No. 14 will play as long as 490 yards.
Once in the fairway, it comes time to make a decision whether you want to try and get to the green in two shots or lay up.
Choosing to lay up short in the fairway can leave a short iron or a wedge in your hands with a chance to attack and make a birdie.
Approach shots into the green will need to carry water that comes into play short of a landing area.
The putting surface has a lot of break, but the proper pace on the green can allow for a good birdie opportunity.
The Elite 18
- Seven Oaks Country Club's signature 7th hole offers a beautiful, but tough test
- The 16th hole at Nemacolin's Mystic Rock is a difficult finishing hole
- Diamond Run's 13th hole is a short, but challenging par 3
- Sunnehanna Country Club's 15th hole requires thought and precision
- The 15th hole at the Longue Vue Club doesn't allow much room for error
- Edgewood Country Club's 18th hole features classic design and proper test
- Chartiers Country Club's 17th hole provides risk-reward tee shot
- The 15th hole at Green Oaks CC offers a view of the club's famous tree
- South Hills Country Club's 18th is as intimidating of a finishing hole as can be
Sewickley Heights Golf Club
Founded: 1961
Public or Private: Private
Location: 126 Backbone Road, Sewickley, PA 15143
Phone Number: 412-741-6450
Website: www.SHGC.org
Course Designer: Jim Harrison
Par: 72
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Championship - 7,082 yards - 75.3/142
- Heights - 6,653 yards - 73.9/137
- Middle - 6,105 yards - 71.5/131
- Semple - 5,557 yards - 68.6/126
- Forward - 4,863 yards - 65.1/123