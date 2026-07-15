Sewickley Heights Golf Club's 14th hole is picturesque, but tests all skill levels | The Elite 18

The 14th hole at Sewickley Heights Golf Club is picturesque, but it will also provide a tough test for all golfers.

The par 5 No. 14 is one of the most visually appealing holes at Sewickley Heights, but will challenge all players, regardless of their skill level.

"It's one of our most picturesque holes on all property," said Sewickley Heights Golf Club head golf professional Steve Hopley.

From the tee, if a drive is able to carry the left fairway bunker, everything will kick forward and funnel down the hill, adding some distance.

From the back tees, No. 14 will play as long as 490 yards.

Once in the fairway, it comes time to make a decision whether you want to try and get to the green in two shots or lay up.

The 14th hole at Sewickley Heights Golf Club is a picturesque hole, but one that will test golfers of all skill levels. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

Choosing to lay up short in the fairway can leave a short iron or a wedge in your hands with a chance to attack and make a birdie.

Approach shots into the green will need to carry water that comes into play short of a landing area.

The putting surface has a lot of break, but the proper pace on the green can allow for a good birdie opportunity.

The Elite 18

Sewickley Heights Golf Club

Founded: 1961

Public or Private: Private

Location: 126 Backbone Road, Sewickley, PA 15143

Phone Number: 412-741-6450

Website: www.SHGC.org

Course Designer: Jim Harrison

Par: 72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating: