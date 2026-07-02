South Hills Country Club's 18th is as intimidating of a finishing hole as can be | The Elite 18

The 18th hole at South Hills Country Club is one of the more difficult finishing holes in all of western Pennsylvania and is as intimidating as can be off of the tee.

KDKA's Elite 18 series has covered a lot of intimidating golf holes and the 18th at South Hills is considered one of the tougher ones in the region.

No. 18 at South Hills is a monster, stretching 433 yards from the back tees.

"It's a really hard hole," said South Hills Country Club Golf Professional Anthony Traci. "You have fairway bunkers to avoid off the tee."

Traci said that anything to the left side of the fairway is considered ideal.

"The craziest part of the hole is we usually have 20 to 30 members sitting in the Adirondack chairs making fun of everybody," Traci said.

The 18th hole at South Hills Country Club is as intimidating of a finishing hole as there can be and one of the tougher final holes in all of western Pennsylvania. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

Traci said that the 18th hole can make or break matches at the club.

"Some guys make 3, some guys make 7," Traci said. "It's a hard hole."

If you're able to avoid the fairway bunkers off the tee, you can leave yourself a wedge approach shot into the green, which Traci said is the hardest part of playing the hole.

"We have a very false front, where if you hit it just a little bit short or on the front five yards of the green, it could come back," Traci said. "Ideally, you hit this somewhere in the middle of the green, ten to fifteen feet left of the hole."

Traci said it's difficult to be aggressive when putting on South Hills' greens because the putting surfaces tend to run very fast.

South Hills Country Club

Founded: 1920

Public or Private: Private

Location: 4305 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236

Phone Number: 412-885-1100

Website: https://www.southhillscc.org/

Par: 71

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating: