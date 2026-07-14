The 16th hole at Nemacolin's Mystic Rock is a difficult finishing hole | The Elite 18

The 16th hole at Nemacolin Woodlands' Mystic Rock is a difficult par 5 that comes during the home stretch of a challenging round.

Mystic Rock, which hosted the 84 Lumber Classic for many years, remains one of the best championship courses in western Pennsylvania.

Mystic Rock's 16th hole is one of the more difficult finishing holes in the Pittsburgh area.

"Not from a distance standpoint, but more on the risk/reward, second and third shot, once we get up near the green that's surrounded completely by water," said Nemacolin Woodlands Head of Golf Operations Chris Anderson.

The 16th hole at Nemacolin Woodlands' Mystic Rock is a difficult par 5 that offers risk/reward opportunities down the finishing stretch. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

If you elect to try and get to the green in two shots for an eagle opportunity, you'll need to carry a long distance, often into a headwind.

"Most of the golfers that come through Nemacolin are laying up, hitting it short of the approach there and having a nice 80 to 100 yard shot into a small green, but a very good run at birdie from that distance," Anderson said.

From an approach distance of around 60 yards, keeping it below the hole can allow for a good chance to putt uphill for birdie.

Downhill putts will be tricky as they slide along the slick putting surface, with par still being a very good score on the challenging hole.

The Elite 18

Mystic Rock at Nemacolin Woodlands

Founded: 1987

Public or Private: Public Resort

Location: 1001 Lafayette Drive, Farmington, PA 15437

Phone Number: 866-344-6957

Website: https://www.nemacolin.com/golf/mystic-rock/

Course Designer: Pete Dye

Par: 72

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating: