The 16th hole at Nemacolin's Mystic Rock is a difficult finishing hole | The Elite 18
The 16th hole at Nemacolin Woodlands' Mystic Rock is a difficult par 5 that comes during the home stretch of a challenging round.
Mystic Rock, which hosted the 84 Lumber Classic for many years, remains one of the best championship courses in western Pennsylvania.
Mystic Rock's 16th hole is one of the more difficult finishing holes in the Pittsburgh area.
"Not from a distance standpoint, but more on the risk/reward, second and third shot, once we get up near the green that's surrounded completely by water," said Nemacolin Woodlands Head of Golf Operations Chris Anderson.
If you elect to try and get to the green in two shots for an eagle opportunity, you'll need to carry a long distance, often into a headwind.
"Most of the golfers that come through Nemacolin are laying up, hitting it short of the approach there and having a nice 80 to 100 yard shot into a small green, but a very good run at birdie from that distance," Anderson said.
From an approach distance of around 60 yards, keeping it below the hole can allow for a good chance to putt uphill for birdie.
Downhill putts will be tricky as they slide along the slick putting surface, with par still being a very good score on the challenging hole.
The Elite 18
- Diamond Run's 13th hole is a short, but challenging par 3
- Sunnehanna Country Club's 15th hole requires thought and precision
- The 15th hole at the Longue Vue Club doesn't allow much room for error
- Edgewood Country Club's 18th hole features classic design and proper test
- Chartiers Country Club's 17th hole provides risk-reward tee shot
- The 15th hole at Green Oaks CC offers a view of the club's famous tree
- South Hills Country Club's 18th is as intimidating of a finishing hole as can be
Mystic Rock at Nemacolin Woodlands
Founded: 1987
Public or Private: Public Resort
Location: 1001 Lafayette Drive, Farmington, PA 15437
Phone Number: 866-344-6957
Website: https://www.nemacolin.com/golf/mystic-rock/
Course Designer: Pete Dye
Par: 72
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Black - 7,550 yards - 78.3/152
- Blue - 6,791 yards - 73.8/138
- White - 6,313 yards - 71.6/137
- Gold - 5,568 yards - 68.2/130
- Red - 4,848 yards - 68.8/126