Sunnehanna Country Club's 15th hole requires thought and precision | The Elite 18

Sunnehanna Country Club's 15th hole is challenging, while requiring thought and precision from start to finish.

Located a little over an hour from Pittsburgh in Johnstown, Sunnehanna Country Club is one of the most historic places to play golf in western Pennsylvania.

The club is the home of the famous Sunnehanna Amateur, one of the premier amateur golf events in all of the country.

Names like Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rickie Fowler, Collin Morikawa, and Scottie Scheffler have all teed it up at Sunnehanna over the years and walked the course.

Sunnehanna Country Club in Johnstown plays host to the Sunnehanna Amateur, one of the premier amateur golf events in all of the country. KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

No 15 is one of Sunnehanna's best holes, a monster par 5 that can play as long as 610 yards with a layout that makes you think on every single shot.

"It's almost a double dogleg, so we're going to hit our tee shots kind of out to the left and play it back to the right, almost navigating this diagonal cross bunker," said Sunnehanna head golf professional Matthew Kraus.

Tee shots that miss to the right of the fairway bunkers forces a blind second shot.

"Because you don't have a visual of your landing area, you really have to trust your alignment and your strategy," Kraus said.

Approach shots from the fairway require precision as the green is flanked by bunkers and has a slick putting surface that slopes from front to back.

Walking away from No. 15 with a par is a good score on a hole that keeps you thinking all the way from the tee box to the cup.

The Elite 18

Sunnehanna Country Club

Founded: 1923

Public or Private: Private

Location: 1000 Sunnehanna Drive, Johnstown, PA 15905

Phone Number: 814-255-4121

Website: https://www.sunnehannacountryclub.com/

Course Designer: A.W. Tillinghast

Par: 70

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating: