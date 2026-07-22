An iconic elevator awaits at the end of the Pittsburgh Field Club's 17th hole | The Elite 18

The Pittsburgh Field Club is one of the oldest golf clubs in the United States and an iconic feature awaits players between its 17th and 18th holes.

The club was originally founded in 1882 as the Pittsburgh Cricket Club and was located closer to Downtown Pittsburgh.

In 1915, Scottish designer Alexander Findlay opened the club in Fox Chapel -- and not only does the club have history, it has championship history, hosting the PGA Championship in 1937.

One of the Pittsburgh Field Club's signature holes is its 17th hole, a par 4 that has a unique feature.

A 70-foot elevator, built in 1938, awaits players, taking them from the 17th green to the 18th tee.

An elevator that dates back to the 1930s takes players from the 17th green to the 18th tee at the Pittsburgh Field Club. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

"One of the greatest historic features of our golf course is the elevator," said Pittsburgh Field Club head professional Michael Quinteros.

The 17th hole plays around 350 yards with bunkers on both sides of the fairway and a small green.

"It's definitely considered short on paper, but has a lot of challenges up in front of us," Quinteros said.

An ideal aiming point from the tee favors the left side of the fairway, which slopes to the right.

"There's less trouble up the left side," Quinteros said. "There's two great bunkers that guard any misses right, so left side of the fairway is my target."

Approach shots from the left side of the fairway can allow for an aggressive shot into the green and a good opportunity to make a birdie, but par is still a great score.

After navigating the 17th hole, most players use the iconic elevator to make their way to the 18th tee.

"It's a must in my mind," Quinteros said.

A short, 39-second ride later, the elevator takes you to No. 18 and the final hole of your round.

The Elite 18

Pittsburgh Field Club

Founded: 1882

Public or Private: Private

Location: 121 Field Club Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238

Phone Number: 412-963-8500

Website: www.fieldclub.org

Course Designer: Alexander Findlay

Par: 71

Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating: