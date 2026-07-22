An iconic elevator awaits at the end of the Pittsburgh Field Club's 17th hole | The Elite 18
The Pittsburgh Field Club is one of the oldest golf clubs in the United States and an iconic feature awaits players between its 17th and 18th holes.
The club was originally founded in 1882 as the Pittsburgh Cricket Club and was located closer to Downtown Pittsburgh.
In 1915, Scottish designer Alexander Findlay opened the club in Fox Chapel -- and not only does the club have history, it has championship history, hosting the PGA Championship in 1937.
One of the Pittsburgh Field Club's signature holes is its 17th hole, a par 4 that has a unique feature.
A 70-foot elevator, built in 1938, awaits players, taking them from the 17th green to the 18th tee.
"One of the greatest historic features of our golf course is the elevator," said Pittsburgh Field Club head professional Michael Quinteros.
The 17th hole plays around 350 yards with bunkers on both sides of the fairway and a small green.
"It's definitely considered short on paper, but has a lot of challenges up in front of us," Quinteros said.
An ideal aiming point from the tee favors the left side of the fairway, which slopes to the right.
"There's less trouble up the left side," Quinteros said. "There's two great bunkers that guard any misses right, so left side of the fairway is my target."
Approach shots from the left side of the fairway can allow for an aggressive shot into the green and a good opportunity to make a birdie, but par is still a great score.
After navigating the 17th hole, most players use the iconic elevator to make their way to the 18th tee.
"It's a must in my mind," Quinteros said.
A short, 39-second ride later, the elevator takes you to No. 18 and the final hole of your round.
The Elite 18
- The 18th hole at Nemacolin's Shepherd's Rock is an extremely picturesque par 4
- Greensburg Country Club's 5th hole brings water into play on difficult par 3
- The Club at Nevillewood's 5th hole is a bear of a par 3
- The 9th hole at Laurel Valley Golf Club is difficult in all aspects
- Sewickley Heights Golf Club's 14th hole is picturesque, but tests all skill levels
- Seven Oaks Country Club's signature 7th hole offers a beautiful, but tough test
- The 16th hole at Nemacolin's Mystic Rock is a difficult finishing hole
- Diamond Run's 13th hole is a short, but challenging par 3
- Sunnehanna Country Club's 15th hole requires thought and precision
- The 15th hole at the Longue Vue Club doesn't allow much room for error
- Edgewood Country Club's 18th hole features classic design and proper test
- Chartiers Country Club's 17th hole provides risk-reward tee shot
- The 15th hole at Green Oaks CC offers a view of the club's famous tree
- South Hills Country Club's 18th is as intimidating of a finishing hole as can be
Pittsburgh Field Club
Founded: 1882
Public or Private: Private
Location: 121 Field Club Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Phone Number: 412-963-8500
Website: www.fieldclub.org
Course Designer: Alexander Findlay
Par: 71
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Gold - 6,827 yards - 73.9/138
- Black - 6,717 yards - 73.3/135
- Blue - 6,337 yards - 71.5/133
- White - 5,779 yards - 68.4/130
- Red - 5,508 yards - 67.0/127