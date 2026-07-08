The 15th hole at the Longue Vue Club doesn't allow much room for error | The Elite 18

The Longue Vue Club's 15th hole is one of the best par 5 holes in all of western Pennsylvania and it's one that doesn't allow much room for error.

It doesn't get any more scenic than the Longue Vue Club located near Verona with an historic clubhouse and views from the golf course that are second to none.

The club's 15th hole also rates second to none, a challenging par 5 that's not only beautiful, but demanding.

"One of our marquee holes here," said Longue Vue Club head golf professional Brendan King. "Just where it falls in the round. Hole 15. You've got four holes left. A lot of times, this is a hole that kind of makes or breaks your round and keeps you super engaged in the finishing stretch here."

The Longue Vue Club's 15th hole is one of the more difficult par 5 holes in all of western Pennsylvania and doesn't allow much room for error. KDKA Drone Team / KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith

Accuracy from the tee is critical on the 15th hole, but the view from the tee can be a bit deceiving, as the fairway has a bit of right to left slope that isn't visibly apparent.

"In order to actually hit the fairway here and hold it, you've gotta be center of the fairway, even up the right side, which is always a tough aiming point."

King said that a lot of tee shots on the 15th hole end up in the left rough.

The 15th hole can play as long as around 550 yards, slightly uphill, with out of bounds down the entirety of the right side of the hole.

Fairway bunkers can make for difficult second shots, but a solid sand shot can still allow for a short iron or wedge third shot into the green.

Longue Vue's slick putting surfaces will challenge players for a difficult birdie, even with three good shots and a green in regulation.

"One of our favorites and really shows its teeth here at the end of the round," King said.

The Elite 18

Longue Vue Club

Founded: 1920

Public or Private: Private

Location: 400 Longue Vue Drive, Verona, PA 15147

Phone Number: 412-793-2232

Website: https://longuevue.org/

Course Designer: Robert White, redesigned by A.W. Tillinghast in 1935

Par: 70