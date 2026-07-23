Fox Chapel Golf Club's 17th hole features a trademark template hole | The Elite 18
There's no doubt that Fox Chapel Golf Club is one of western Pennsylvania's gems -- and it features a trademark template hole from one of the greatest architects in golf history.
Founded in 1923 and designed by Seth Raynor, one of the most influential golf architects in history, Fox Chapel's 17th hole is one of Raynor's trademark holes.
No. 17 at Fox Chapel is a long par 3 with a Biarritz, which features a 5-foot swale in the middle of the putting surface.
"I think with it being a long par 3, you have to pick your battles where you want to make sure you hit the right part of the green," said Fox Chapel head golf professional Tyler Smith.
The demanding 17th hole can play as long as 230 yards and the pin placement will help you determine where a better miss might be, to avoid a greenside bunker.
If your tee shot finds the swale on the massive green, which stretches 78 yards from front to back, you'll find yourself needing to putt the ball up an extreme slope.
Birdies will be very hard to come by on No. 17, but par is still an excellent score.
The Elite 18
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- South Hills Country Club's 18th is as intimidating of a finishing hole as can be
Fox Chapel Golf Club
Founded: 1923
Public or Private: Private
Location: 426 Fox Chapel Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Phone Number: 412-967-9081
Website: www.FoxChapelGolfClub.org
Course Designer: Seth Raynor
Par: 70
Yardages, Course Rating, and Slope Rating:
- Black - 6,705 yards - 73.3/137
- Blue - 6,266 yards - 71.1/132
- White - 5,941 yards - 69.4/129
- Green - 5,624 yards - 68.0/124
- Red - 5,191 yards - 71.8/126
- Yellow - 4,852 - 70.1/119