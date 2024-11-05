Election Day 2024 in Pennsylvania, live updates as voters go to the polls
It's Election Day in Pennsylvania and the Keystone State is expected to play a pivotal role in deciding who will be America's next president.
Aside from the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, voters will elect one of Pennsylvania's U.S. senators and several congressional seats are up for grabs, as well.
There are also state races for attorney general, auditor general, treasurer and elections in the Pennsylvania House and Senate.
For a full explainer of what's on the ballot in Pennsylvania, click here.
Follow below for live updates as voters head to the polls.
Allegheny County election officials opening inner envelopes
As of 2:20 p.m., Allegheny County election officials have opened all inner ballot envelopes currently available in the warehouse, according to a county election spokesperson.
Staff are preparing ballots for the scanners.
Langhorne police say there were no reports of trooper stopping vehicles to ask party affiliation
Langhorne Borough Police are debunking a Reddit post claiming a New Jersey State Police trooper was stopping vehicles in Bucks County and asking drivers their party affiliation.
The claim was posted on Reddit on Monday, according to Langhorne police. The post on the forum claimed four people had reported it to the Langhorne police department.
On Tuesday, Langhorne police said the incidents could not be verified and their police department did not receive any reports from drivers.
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dave McCormick accompanies wife to cast ballot
Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, Dave McCormick, accompanied his wife to a polling place in Squirrel Hill to cast her ballot.
McCormick is running against incumbent Senator Bob Casey, a Democrat, who is looking to win his fourth term in the United States Senate.
This is McCormick's second run for the Senate after losing to Dr. Mehmet Oz in the 2022 Republican primary. Oz lost the general election to U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's other senator.
Voters turn out in large numbers in Westmoreland County
Long lines have been the story of the morning for one of the largest polling places in Westmoreland County.
The Sunrise Church in Unity Township is the polling place for roughly 4,000-5,000 people in the county.
Lines this morning stretched around the building as dozens of people waited to make their voices heard.
One first-time voter, who can finally vote in a presidential election, was among those waiting to cast a ballot.
"I think it's definitely different," said Tyler Nelson. "I voted in the primaries and it's definitely a longer line. There's more people here, people are excited to vote for who they think they should be the next president, I think America is ready for a change."
This polling place, just like all others in Pennsylvania, is open until 8 p.m. but if you are in line before then, stay in line as you are entitled to vote.
Watch the full report below:
Philadelphia DA investigating reports of hidden cameras filming poll workers
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and his office's election protection task force say they've received several calls about people blocking entrances at polling sites.
The DA's office is also investigating reports of hidden cameras filming poll workers.
On Monday, Krasner recited a line that was seemingly heard around the country — "F around and find out — and he repeated it again on Election Day.
The phrase even made its way onto a T-shirt.
"Anybody who tries to mess with this election, intimidate by bullying. Anybody who tries to do that, F around and find out," Krasner said.
For voters with issues, the Philadelphia DA's election protection task force hotline is ready to hear them. Its number is 215-686-9641.
Allegheny County leaders begin processing of mail-in and absentee ballots
Allegheny County leaders are trying to avoid a repeat of 2020 when it took several days for workers to count all of the absentee ballots.
This year, they are able to do some of the work ahead of time as they are inspecting and opening the outer envelopes of the mail-in ballots. From there, workers remove and open the inner, or secrecy, envelopes and remove the ballots.
Allegheny County Elections Division Manager Dave Voye said they have been working hard to get the process done so counting can run smoothly.
"We want this process to be open and let people know what we're doing and we want everything to be done and be counted timeline and correctly," he said.
According to the county, as of 12:17 p.m., all outer envelopes have been opened and workers will begin scanning ballots.
Watch the full report below:
Why does it take more than one day for votes to be counted in Pennsylvania?
All eyes will be on Pennsylvania on Election Day and possibly for days to come because the commonwealth is a key battleground in the race for the White House.
The final vote tally might not be available on Election Day, though. A rule about mail-in ballots explains why.
Rep. Summer Lee casts her vote
Congresswoman Summer Lee, who is fighting for reelection in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District, cast her ballot on Tuesday morning.
Lee is facing first-time Republican challenger James Hayes.
Cambria County to extend voting hours due to voting machine issues
Cambria County will extend its voting hours to 10 p.m. Tuesday due to early morning technical issues with voting machines, according to a court order.
A petition for emergency relief was submitted to the Court of Common Pleas of Cambria County on Tuesday morning, which was granted as of 11 a.m.
Poll workers across Cambria County stressed to voters that they were permitted to cast a paper ballot or return at a later time after the voting machines were repaired by a technician.
Pennsylvania's Department of State continues to be in contact with county officials while the issue is resolved.
In Pennsylvania Senate race, Bob Casey vying for 4th term against challenger Dave McCormick
One of Pennsylvania's two U.S. Senate seats is before voters Tuesday, with Sen. Bob Casey vying for a fourth term against challenger and businessman Dave McCormick. It is expected to be a close race and could ultimately play a role in the balance of power in the Senate.
This is McCormick's second run for the Senate after losing to Dr. Mehmet Oz in the 2022 Republican primary. Oz lost the general election to U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's other senator.
McCormick, who was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, and raised in Bloomsburg, was CEO of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, sat on former President Donald Trump's Defense Advisory Board and served in top positions under President George W. Bush.
Casey, who has been in the Senate since 2007, is a Scranton native, a former state auditor general and treasurer.
You can read more about the Pennsylvania Senate race here.
Yes, Pennsylvania voters can wear clothing supporting candidates at the polls
While New Jersey and Delaware both regulate what residents can and can't wear while voting, Pennsylvania does allow voters to wearing clothing, hats and buttons that show support for a specific candidate to the polls.
However, the Pennsylvania Department of State says "voters who are in the polling place to vote should not campaign for their chosen candidates, and Judges of Election should ask those voters to refrain from doing so while in the polling place."
Allegheny County provides update on mail-in ballots
Just before 9:30 a.m., Allegheny County provided an update on mail-in ballots, saying that their dashboard, which can be found here, has been updated through Sunday's returns.
It will be updated later today in order to reflect ballots that were received on Monday.
Ballots can be returned to the Allegheny County office building until 8 p.m.
As of 9:15, the county said approximately 100,000 outer envelopes have been opened.
Military and overseas mail-in ballots will be accepted for another week.
For Allegheny County, 3,788 ballots were sent to overseas residents and 2,165 have been returned. Meanwhile, 521 military ballots were sent and 268 have been returned.
Still have your mail-in ballot? Here's how you can get it turned in
It's Election Day and you still have your mail-in ballot, so what can you do with it?
There are two options and poll workers have said there is a recent history of people arguing with them over these mail-in ballots.
"Go to the county office building downtown today, [during] same hours that the polls are open, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and you can turn in your mail-in ballots there and it will be counted with the rest of the mail-in ballots," explained Abigail Gardner.
Option number two is to take it to your polling place.
"If you're going to surrender it to your poll worker, that's what we call it, and they will take it from you and it will get destroyed," Gardner said. "It doesn't count and you will be handed a new fresh ballot to vote in person just like everybody else."
Basically, you'll have to get in line and vote in person like everybody else and that's where these arguments come from - because many voters want to drop it off and go.
Pittsburgh looking at possible record-high temperatures on Election Day
It's a dry, warm, and sunny Election Day and we could yet again, tie or break the record high of 80° set back in 1948.
Rain showers return overnight into early Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. to the northwest, but it looks as if we will only be picking up about .10"-.25" of rain.
They should wrap up after noon on Wednesday.
Get my full forecast here so you're prepared before you head to the polls!
Allegheny County announces delay at two polling locations
According to Allegheny County, there were two delays at polling locations in the county.
First, there was a delay at Whitehall-03 as the judge of elections was late. They arrived as of 8:22 a.m. and it is now up and running.
Also, Pittsburgh 31-03 which is at Lincoln Place, the judge of elections did not arrive. The sheriff received the poll book from the election judge and took it to the polling place, Lincoln Place Presbyterian Church.
Poll workers are in place and once the polling book arrives, the site will open as normal.
People are able to vote provisionally at the location.
Election Day in Philadelphia could be one of the warmest on record
People planning to vote in-person in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs will do so under increasingly sunny skies and above-average temperatures. The Delaware Valley is on track to see one of its warmest Election Days on record, with highs forecast to reach 76 degrees. If it gets that warm in Philadelphia, the city would tie the warmest Election Day on record from Nov. 9, 1936.
On the flip side, Philadelphia's coldest Election Day was recorded 12 years ago on Nov. 6, 2012, when high temperatures only reached 45 degrees.
Today's warm temperatures could also help increase voter turnout. A 2017 study found that for an increase of about 1.8 degrees, voter turnout increased by about 0.14%
Issues with polling machines reported shortly after polls open in Burlington County, New Jersey
Officials in Burlington County, New Jersey confirmed Tuesday morning that there were issues getting polling machines up and running at several voting locations, including in Mount Laurel.
Poll workers at the impacted locations are "being provided technical support" and the location on Masonville Centerton Road in Mount Laurel is expected to be back open shortly, a spokesperson for the county said.
Around 20% of Pennsylvania's registered voters have already cast their ballots
So far, 1.7 million Pennsylvania residents have voted by mail. That's down from 2020 when 2.6 million people voted by mail.
Josh Maxwell, chair of the Chester County Board of Elections, said nontraditional voting methods have been the target of legal challenges.
"Some folks have chosen not to vote by mail who have voted by mail previously," Maxwell said. "There's a lot of litigation in Pennsylvania as far as what ballots can be counted. So we see less people voting by mail and expect more people to vote in person tomorrow."
Maxwell expects a strong turnout on Election Day.
Why are Pennsylvania's electoral votes so important?
In recent history, the popular vote in Pennsylvania—which decides who gets the electoral votes—has been very close.
Pennsylvania now has 19 electoral votes compared to the 20 it had during the 2020 presidential election, thanks to redistricting after the 2020 census.
Pennsylvania is the fifth-most populated state in the United States, with an estimated population of 12,961,683 in 2023, according to the most recent U.S. census data.
A state this large, with a population that is pretty evenly split politically, becomes a state to watch on election night.
Since 1900, Pennsylvania has voted Democratic 45.2% of the time and Republican 51.6% of the time.
Though there are states with more electoral votes at stake, none of them have traditionally been as close to call as Pennsylvania.
Secretary of Commonwealth says Pennsylvania's election will be "fair, safe, and secure"
On Monday, Secretary of the Commonwealth Al Schmidt made two commitments to Pennsylvanians.
"First, that Pennsylvania's Nov. 5 election will be free, fair, safe and secure. And second, that all registered voters will have the opportunity to make their voice heard," Schmidt said.
Schmidt also discussed how long it will take to get the election results after the polls close. He said the Pennsylvania Department of State has never had final official results on Election Night.
"The department is confident that counties will work diligently to count every eligible ballot cast, and we can't predict what percentage of those votes will counted on Election Night," he said.
Schmidt said nearly 2 million mail-in ballots have been returned. Unlike other states, Pennsylvania law does not allow counties to begin opening and counting mail ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day.
Polling places in Pennsylvania are now open
It's Election Day in Pennsylvania and polling places are now officially open for people who will be casting their ballots in person.
If today is your first time voting or you're voting at a new polling place, you'll need to bring identification. A photo ID or approved non-photo ID, such as a firearms permit, a utility bill, a bank statement, or a check are approved options.
Polls will close at 8 p.m tonight throughout the state. If you are in line to vote by 8 p.m., you will be permitted to vote and cast your ballot.
To find your polling place, click here.
PHOTOS: Trump and Harris hold dueling rallies in Pittsburgh
Harris and Trump visit Pennsylvania to make final campaign pushes
Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump were both in Pennsylvania to make their final plea to voters ahead of Election Day.
Both candidates have made numerous trips to different parts of the state in recent weeks, hoping to win Pennsylvania and its 19 electoral votes.
Harris held a concert and rally at the Carrie Blast Furnaces in Swissvale. She spoke for about 13 minutes, talking about the importance of voting, how "momentum is on our side" and how this election is about "a fight for the future and it is a fight for freedom."
After leaving the stage, she traveled across state and held her final campaign event with thousands in attendance at the bottom of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Trump was in Reading earlier in the day and then held at rally at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh and took the stage shortly after 7:30 p.m.
He said he was "thrilled to be back" and began attacking the Biden/Harris administration, asking people if they were better off now than four years ago. He promised to address inflation and border security. He also said that he would impose tariffs on Mexico and China related to drugs and the U.S-Mexico border.
Trump wrapped up his final day of the campaign with a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.