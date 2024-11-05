Malcolm Kenyatta looking to unseat incumbent Tim DeFoor in Pennsylvania auditor general race

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The race for Pennsylvania's auditor general will be important to taxpayers in the commonwealth as Republican Tim DeFoor is taking on Philadelphia state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta.

DeFoor, the incumbent, is looking to secure a second term, and he spoke to KDKA-TV about his aspirations on Election Day.

"It's my life mission. You don't hear a lot of people saying that they enjoy being an auditor, but I actually enjoy being an auditor," DeFoor said.

DeFoor defeated Democrat Nina Ahmad in the 2020 election to become the Pennsylvania auditor general. Before that, he worked as an investigator for the Office of the Attorney General and UPMC Health Plan. DeFoor also spent time as a Dauphin County controller.

Despite not being an auditor, Kenyatta told KDKA-TV's Jon Delano that the Pennsylvania auditor general needs to be "Pennsylvania's watchdog."

"What we need is somebody that understands state government, that understands how to run and manage a big agency, and that understands how to have a real vision. This is not about our CV other than our clear vision for the future," Kenyatta said.

As for DeFoor's charge that Kenyatta is a politician looking for another job, Kenyatta said, "I'm, first of all, committed to running, to serving my full term and hopefully be back here, Jon, in four years asking the people of Pennsylvania to give me a second term."

Kenyatta is currently serving as a state representative of the 181st District in Philadelphia.

There are three other candidates on the ballot for auditor general. Eric Anton is a representative of the American Solidarity Party. Alan Goodrich is representing the Constitution Party and Reece Smith is representing the Libertarian Party.