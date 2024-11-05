Pennsylvania election results and maps show live vote count for 2024 races

With 19 electoral votes, Pennsylvania could be the key to winning the White House for presidential candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. We are following live vote results below, as they come in.

Former President Donald Trump wins Pennsylvania, CBS News projects.

Aside from the presidential race, Pennsylvanians will also elect one of the Commonwealth's U.S. senators. Sen. Bob Casey is vying for a fourth term against challenger and businessman Dave McCormick. It is expected to be a close race and could play a role in the balance of power in the Senate.

All of Pennsylvania's congressional seats are on the ballot and all of Pennsylvania's U.S. House seats are up for election, which could influence legislative priorities on issues like education, healthcare, and taxes. Voters will also elect a Pennsylvania attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.

President - Pennsylvania election results

U.S. Senate - Pennsylvania election results



U.S. Representative - Pennsylvania election results

State races and ballot initiatives via the Associated Press

Pennsylvania Attorney General election results

Pennsylvania Auditor General election results

Pennsylvania Treasurer election results

Pennsylvania State Senate election results

Pennsylvania State Representatives election results