In Pennsylvania Senate race, Bob Casey vying for 4th term against challenger Dave McCormick

One of Pennsylvania's two U.S. Senate seats is before voters Tuesday, with Sen. Bob Casey vying for a fourth term against challenger and businessman Dave McCormick. It is expected to be a close race and could ultimately play a role in the balance of power in the Senate.

This is McCormick's second run for the Senate after losing to Dr. Mehmet Oz in the 2022 Republican primary. Oz lost the general election to U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, Pennsylvania's other senator.

McCormick, who was born in Washington, Pennsylvania, and raised in Bloomsburg, was CEO of Bridgewater Associates, the world's largest hedge fund, sat on former President Donald Trump's Defense Advisory Board and served in top positions under President George W. Bush.

Casey, who has been in the Senate since 2007, is a Scranton native, a former state auditor general and treasurer.

In their final debate, the candidates disagreed on clean energy policy, gun laws and abortion rights and sparred over their respective records. They did agree on one topic — U.S. support for Israel, with both saying Israel is in the best position to decide how to confront its adversaries.

Throughout the campaign, Casey focused on "greedflation" — the idea that corporations raise prices faster than inflation to maximize profits — and reproductive rights.

McCormick, meanwhile, accused Casey of flip-flopping on his stance on abortion and being a career politician who is closely aligned with other Democratic politicians. McCormick said he believes abortion should be left to voters in each state and wants to rein in government spending and crack down on illegal immigration.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.