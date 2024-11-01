What's on the 2024 election ballot in Pennsylvania?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Well over a million voters have already cast mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania. Millions more will head to the polls in-person Tuesday where they will find more on the ballot than just the presidential race.

Voters will elect one of Pennsylvania's U.S. senators and all 435 seats in the U.S. Congress are before voters. There are also state races for attorney general, auditor general, treasurer and elections in the Pennsylvania House and Senate.

Here's what Pennsylvania voters can expect to find on their ballots.

Casey and McCormick battle for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat

Sen. Bob Casey and Republican Dave McCormick are battling for one of Pennsylvania's U.S Senate seats, which come up for vote every six years.

Casey has been a fixture on the political scene for decades, but the Democrat faces his toughest challenge for reelection in McCormick, who returned home to Pennsylvania in 2022 after spending 12 years running a hedge fund in Connecticut. Both candidates spoke to KDKA-TV about key issues to voters, including the economy.

McCormick blames Casey for the current state of inflation, while Casey told KDKA-TV that he's been fighting against higher costs for families for "a long time."

Casey also noted that he supports bills to expand child tax credits and to cap insulin costs for seniors. McCormick argued that Casey voted 98 percent of the time for "all these reckless spending bills."

Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District



Chris Deluzio and Rob Mercuri are facing off in the race to represent Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District in Congress, which includes the Beaver Falls, Mt. Lebanon and Wexford areas of western Pennsylvania.

Deluzio, the incumbent, is looking to secure a second term in the U.S. House of Representatives. Meanwhile, Mercuri currently serves the 28th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District

Summer Lee is looking to secure a seat in Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District, which includes the city of Pittsburgh, over Republican James Hayes.

Lee defeated Bhavini Patel in April's Democratic primary. She is also Pennsylvania's first Black woman elected to Congress. Hayes ran uncontested in April's Republican primary. He has a doctoral degree from Case Western Reserve and also has degrees from Princeton and Georgetown Universities.

Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District

Pennsylvania has three House districts rated as "toss-ups" by the Cook Political Report. Those races also lead the pack in spending on House races in the state, according to OpenSecrets, a nonprofit monitoring money in politics.

Six-term Republican Rep. Scott Perry is seeking re-election in the 10th Congressional District, which includes the cities of Harrisburg and York.

Perry faces longtime York, Pennsylvania, broadcast anchor Janelle Stelson, who was just endorsed by the "Republicans for Harris" group.

Perry has gone after Stelson for not living in the district. Attack ads have honed in on Perry defying a subpoena from the House Jan. 6 committee and his phone being briefly seized by the FBI in 2022 as part of an investigation into the Capitol riot.

Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District

In Eastern Pennsylvania, incumbent Democratic Rep. Susan Wild seeks to retain her seat representing the 7th Congressional District – which includes all of Lehigh, Northampton and Carbon counties, and part of Monroe County.

Wild is in a competitive race with Republican Ryan Mackenzie, who represents part of Lehigh County in the Pennsylvania House.

Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District

North of that is Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District, currently represented by Democrat Matt Cartwright. In the district anchored by the cities of Wilkes-Barre and President Biden's birthplace of Scranton, Cartwright faces Republican Rob Bresnahan Jr., a political newcomer and CEO of his family's electrical contracting business.

Cartwright has held on to his seat in the House since 2013.

Pennsylvania state races on the ballot

State races like attorney general, auditor general and treasurer are also on the ballot.

In the race for attorney general, Democrat and former auditor general Eugene DePasquale is facing off against Republican York County District Attorney Dave Sunday. Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry, who took over after Josh Shapiro was elected governor, isn't running for reelection.

For auditor general, incumbent Republican Tim DeFoor is being challenged by Democratic Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta. Whoever is elected will serve as the state's chief fiscal watchdog.

Pennsylvania voters will also choose between Republican Treasurer Stacy Garrity and her Democratic challenger Erin McClelland.

Pennsylvania state House races to keep an eye on

After Democrats made gains and shocked Republicans when they flipped the Pennsylvania House two years ago, the Democratic members still control the chamber with as slim a margin as possible – one vote.

In 2022, state Rep. Arvind Venkat's election gave Democrats control of the House in Harrisburg for the first time in more than a decade. This year, he's challenged by Republican Nathan Wolfe and Libertarian Bill Baierl in the 30th District, which includes parts of Pittsburgh's North Hills.

Several races in 2022 were decided by slim margins, particularly in Bucks County. In the 142nd District, which includes Langhorne and parts of Middletown Township, Republican Rep. Joe Hogan won his seat with just 76 more votes than his Democratic opponent Mark Moffa. This year Hogan is facing Anna Payne, a member of the Middletown Township Board of Supervisors.

Over in the 144th District, which covers Warminster and Warrington townships, Democratic challenger Brian Munroe defeated Republican incumbent Rep. F. Todd Polinchock by just 515 votes. Munroe is running for re-election against Warminster Township Board of Supervisors member Dan McPhillips.

In the 18th District anchored around Bensalem, Pennsylvania, Republican K.C. Tomlinson looks to defend her seat from Democratic challenger Anand Patel. Tomlinson won by about 1,100 votes over Laurie Smith in 2022.

Pennsylvania state Senate races

Races for Pennsylvania's state Senate are also on the ballot.

In the Pennsylvania Senate's 37th District, which covers parts of Allegheny County, Republican state Sen. Devlin Robinson is up against Democrat Nicole Ruscitto in one of the most competitive races.

In Northeast Philadelphia's 5th District, Democrat Jimmy Dillon is in a competitive race against Republican Joe Picozzi. Dillon won the seat by about 4,000 votes in a 2022 special election held after Sen. John Sabatina Jr. resigned to become a judge on the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas.

In Dauphin County's 15th District, Democratic State Rep. and former news anchor Patty Kim is running against incumbent John DiSanto and could make history as the first Asian American woman voted into the state senate.