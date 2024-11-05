Pittsburgh could reach record-high temperatures for Election Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a dry, warm, and sunny Election Day and we could yet again, tie or break the record high of 80° set back in 1948.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Rain showers return overnight into early Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. to the northwest, but it looks as if we will only be picking up about .10"-.25" of rain. They should wrap up after noon.

Temperatures throughout the east and midwest between November 12-18 KDKA Weather Center

We need a lot of rain to help out our drought situation where we have severe to extreme drought conditions through the region. Highs will be near 70, which is still above normal.

Temperatures throughout the day - November 5, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

At the end of the week, we see sunshine and highs in the low to mid-60s.

The next chance of rain returns again on Sunday.

Above-normal temperatures are expected to stick around through mid-November!

7-day forecast: November 5, 2024 KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!