Kamala Harris' election-eve campaign sprint includes Pennsylvania rallies, Philadelphia concert with Lady Gaga

With less than 24 hours until the polls open, Vice President Kamala Harris is bringing out the star power in Pennsylvania. The vice president will crisscross the Commonwealth on the eve of Election Day, concluding with a concert and rally in Philadelphia.

Harris has campaign events scheduled in Allentown, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia today. The Allentown School District canceled classes and after-school activities before today's rally.

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, will also be in Pennsylvania and other battleground states Monday. Trump will hold a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, before heading to Pennsylvania for events in Reading and Pittsburgh. Trump will end his night in Michigan.

Meanwhile, Vance is scheduled to appear at a rally in Bucks County tonight at 8:30.

Where is the Kamala Harris rally in Philadelphia tonight?

The Harris campaign get out the vote rally and concert will take place at the bottom of the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Set-up on the Parkway and at the Art Museum in Eakins Oval began days ago. Barriers and fences are erected near the area, and CBS News Philadelphia cameras captured the final preparations for the "Vote for Freedom" rally this morning.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the concert and rally in Philadelphia and dozens of uniformed Philadelphia police officers are already around the area. Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said Kelly Drive is already secured.

Bethel added federal law enforcement and police are conducting sweeps around the rally venue to ensure the area is safe. The police commissioner said his department will have "a very large contingent" of officers assigned to the Parkway.

"One, because of the unknown of how many people will arrive on location," Bethel said. "Secondly, we're going to have the vice president on location."

What time does the rally and concert begin tonight?

The Philadelphia event is scheduled to start around 5 p.m., with gates opening at around 4 p.m. to the general public.

Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Pittsburgh earlier in the day for a similar concert and rally from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. before traveling to Philadelphia for the event on the Parkway.

Who's performing at the Philadelphia rally?

The get-out-the-vote rally in Philadelphia has a star-studded lineup of speakers and musicians expected to perform tonight.

According to the Harris campaign, Lady Gaga, The Roots, Ricky Martin, DJ Cassidy, Freeway and Just Blaze, Jazmine Sullivan and Adam Blackstone are expected to perform.

The campaign added that Oprah Winfrey, Fat Joe and DJ Jazzy Jeff are expected to speak during the event.

The Pittsburgh rally and concert will feature Katy Perry, Andra Day and D-Nice.

Road closures and traffic impacts in Philadelphia

Road closures in Philadelphia began Friday morning. Some will be in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The city closed Eakins Oval between Kelly Drive and Spring Garden Street Friday morning. The city said these roads will be closed until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5.

On Saturday, the city closed inbound traffic on Kelly Drive from 25th Street to the Parkway, Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive, and the Parkway between 22nd and 24th streets. These closures will also be in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This morning, the city began closing the final roads for the event. Here's what was closed this morning:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 18th Street and extending west through Eakins Oval to 25th Street

19th Street between Arch and Callowhill streets

20th Street between Arch and Vine streets

21st Street between Winter and Hamilton streets

22nd Street between Winter and Spring Garden streets

23rd Street between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Pennsylvania Avenue

Spring Garden Street Tunnel

Spring Garden Street Bridge

Kelly Drive between Fairmount Avenue and Eakins Oval

Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between the Falls Bridge and Eakins Oval

I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street

Kelly Drive from the Strawberry Mansion Bridge

The city said the Phase 3 roads will reopen around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Philadelphia will also implement parking restrictions in the area on the following streets:

Pennsylvania Avenue between 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue (south side of street)

Winter Street between 20th and 22nd streets (both sides of street)

22nd Street between Winter and Spring Garden street (both sides of street)

Park Towne Place, between 22nd and 24th streets (both sides of street)

Spring Garden Street between 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

Race Street, between 19th and 20th streets

The Philadelphia Art Museum, along with the following institutions along the Parkway, will be closed on Monday:

Barnes Foundation

The Franklin Institute

The Rodin Museum

Moore College of Art & Design

The Academy of Natural Sciences

Parkway Central Library of the Free Library of Philadelphia

Parkway Visitor Center and Rocky Shop