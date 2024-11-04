Watch CBS News
Hoping to clinch battleground Pennsylvania, Trump holds rally in Reading on election eve

By Josh Sanders, Ed Specht

/ CBS Philadelphia

All eyes are on the battleground Keystone State on the eve of the 2024 presidential election. On Monday, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are holding dueling rallies throughout Pennsylvania.

Trump is scheduled to hold an afternoon rally at the Santander Arena on Penn Street in Reading, Pennsylvania. While the Harris campaign will hold multiple concerts and rally events throughout the afternoon into the evening in Allentown, Pittsburgh, and capping off election night eve in Philadelphia.

The former president's rally in Berks County will likely focus on inflation in Pennsylvania and criticize the Biden-Harris administration's handling regarding the effects on families in the Commonwealth.

According to a news release from his campaign, Trump will deliver remarks at 2 p.m. Doors to the event opened at 10 a.m. 

Experts say Pennsylvania's Latino community could determine which campaign wins those crucial 19 electoral votes and the White House. The campaign's stop in Reading is important because nearly 70% of the city's population identifies as Latino.

The Trump campaign recently faced backlash from Latino voters, after a comedian at a Madison Square Garden rally called Puerto Rico a "floating island of garbage."

Nevertheless, the former president shared his optimism about Election Day and winning Pennsylvania. Reading is one of many stops for the former president before he wraps up with a late-night rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Josh Sanders

