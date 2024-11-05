Democrat Eugene DePasquale, Republican Dave Sunday headline race for Pennsylvania Attorney General in 2024 election

Democrat Eugene DePasquale, Republican Dave Sunday and several others are running in the race to become Pennsylvania attorney general in the 2024 election.

Polling locations are open to voters on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Justin Magill of the Constitution Party, Eric Settle of the Forward Party, Richard Weiss of the Green Party and Rob Cowburn of the Libertarian Party are also vying to win the attorney general job.

The winner of the attorney general race will replace Democrat Michelle Henry, who was appointed to attorney general in 2023 by Josh Shapiro after he won the governor's race over Republican Doug Mastriano.

Henry didn't run for reelection in the 2024 race. Shapiro was Pennsylvania's attorney general from 2017 to 2023 before becoming governor.

DePasquale, a Pittsburgh native, has served multiple roles in the Pennsylvania government. He was the auditor general of Pennsylvania under former governors Tom Wolf and Tom Corbett from 2013 to 2021.

Eugene DePasquale (left) when he was a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District. Republican candidate Dave Sunday (right) speaks at a rally for Dave McCormicl in Harrisburg in April 2024. Getty Images

DePasquale was also a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2007 to 2013 in the commonwealth's 95th district in York County.

DePasquale ran his campaign on reproductive rights, fighting public corruption and protecting voting rights, among other issues.

Sunday, who previously served in the Navy, has been York County's District Attorney since 2017. He ran his campaign on his record as the top prosecutor in York County.

According to his campaign website, York County saw a 30% decrease in crime during Sunday's first term as DA. Sunday also wrote on his campaign site the county saw a 40% reduction in the prison population.

Sunday has support from several law enforcement organizations, including the Pennsylvania Sheriffs' Association PAC, the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association and the Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police.

DePasquale has endorsements from several local labor unions including AFSCME DC 13, IBEW Local 98, the Teamsters and the Pennsylvania State Corrections Officers Association.