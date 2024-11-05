101-year-old Philadelphia woman makes history with ballot close to her heart in 2024 election

At the York House retirement community in North Philadelphia lives a woman who has walked through a century of history — and cast a historic vote during Tuesday's Election day by voting for the first Black female presidential candidate, Vice President Kamala Harris.

As doors to basic civil rights were opening, Lear Green was born in August 1923 in Beaufort, South Carolina, during the Jim Crow era when voter suppression tactics prevented Black women from voting.

It wasn't until the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that Green — when she was 42 years old — could vote.

"We were brought up and taught what to do and what not to do," Green said. "We didn't cross the line because back then, it was slavery time. And back then, we didn't have any choice to do what we were supposed to do."

But today, Green controls her choice.

"This day means a lot to me," she said.

Surrounded by her community, the 101-year-old prepared to vote for the vice president.

"She is one of us," Green said. "And she is for us."

Others witnessed history in motion.

"I'm very emotional for my auntie," said Deshawnda Williams, Green's great-niece. "She's 101 years old being able to vote in this capacity, in this way. It's a historic moment. And I think it's refreshing, it's exciting. And it's nerve-wracking too because you don't know what the outcome is, but we pray for the best."

"To say what she means to her, to cast a vote for an African American woman, that brings tears to anyone's eyes," state Rep. Darisha Parker said.

The completion of this civic duty was met with a celebration.

"Oh my goodness, I'm stunned," Green said. "I would say to this little girl, to do what God lay on your heart to do, treat them good. Love them as he loves us."

Green cast her ballot for a future she once could only dream of.