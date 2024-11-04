When do polls open and close in Pennsylvania for the 2024 election?

Pennsylvania is the key to the White House, expert says

With Election Day upon us, Pennsylvania remains a key battleground state in the quest for the White House. While millions of people took advantage of early voting, millions more will head to the polls in-person on Tuesday.

While the presidential contest between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump is top of mind for many Americans, several important state and local elections will also be on local ballots.

Here's what Pennsylvanians need to know about operating hours and other guidance for polling locations.

When do polls open in Pennsylvania?

Polling locations to vote in the 2024 election open on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7 a.m. across Pennsylvania. Be sure to check your assigned voting location before heading to the polls; it's possible it has changed since you last voted.

According to the Commonwealth's website, the busiest times of the day to vote are in the morning and evening.

Do I need an ID to vote in Pennsylvania?

If a Pennsylvania resident is voting in an election for the first time or voting at a new polling place, they must bring an acceptable form of ID.

Forms of accepted photo identification include a Pennsylvania driver's license or PennDOT ID card, an ID issued by any Commonwealth agency, an ID issued by the U.S. government, a U.S. passport, a U.S. Armed Forces ID, a student ID, or an employee ID.

If you do not have a photo ID, you can use an approved non-photo ID that includes your name and address. Forms such as a confirmation or voter registration card issued by your county elections office, a non-photo ID issued by the Commonwealth, a non-photo ID issued by the federal government, a firearm permit, a utility bill, bank statement, or check with your address are approved as non-photo identifications.

When you arrive, voters will check in with the poll workers. Voters can handmark a paper ballot or cast a vote using a machine.

When do polls close in Pennsylvania?

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET. If you are in line by 8 p.m., you are permitted to cast a vote.

To find your polling place, click here.