Democrat Summer Lee faces challenge from Republican James Hayes in Pennsylvania's 12th District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Incumbent Democrat Summer Lee is facing a challenge from Republican James Hayes in the race for Pennsylvania's 12th Congressional District.

Lee defeated Bhavini Patel in April's Democratic primary for the district, which includes Pittsburgh, the Mon Valley, parts of the South Hills and Westmoreland County. Hayes ran uncontested in April's Republican primary.

Lee, Pennsylvania's first Black woman elected to Congress, is a member of the "Squad" of left-wing, progressive Democrats in Congress. In the lead-up to the election, Lee highlighted voting rights, LGBTQ+ rights and infrastructure, among other issues.

Lee has been critical of Israel's military actions in Gaza, while Hayes has shown strong support for Israel.

Hayes is a businessman with a doctorate from Case Western Reserve and degrees from Princeton and Georgetown. During his campaign, Hayes focused on economic development and crime, among other issues.

In a previous interview with KDKA-TV, Hayes said Lee is a radical out of step with this region.

"We really need to get away from the extremism we are seeing in Washington and Congress," Hayes told KDKA-TV in April 2023. "Summer Lee ran as a declared Democratic socialist. She, in my view, doesn't stand for the values of Western Pennsylvania."

Lee said she does not see herself as an extremist.

"There's room in our party for Joe Manchin, but there's not room in our party for a Black woman who is a progressive? That strikes me as problematic," the Democratic Lee told KDKA-TV in April 2024.