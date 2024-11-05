Rep. Chris Deluzio and state Rep. Rob Mercuri vying for Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District seat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio is facing a challenge from Republican Rob Mercuri in the race for Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District.

The race for the 17th Congressional District, which includes all of Beaver County and the northwestern parts of Allegheny County, will be one of the most competitive contests on the ballot and could help determine which party controls the U.S. House of Representatives. Republicans currently have majority control of the U.S. House.

Deluzio, a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and an Iraqi War veteran, says he's delivered dollars for local projects and cites his work to enact rail safety legislation. He is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and House Armed Services Committee.

Mercuri, a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point who served in the U.S. military, currently represents the 28th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. He is a member of the Education Committee and Finance and Government Oversight Committee.

While the candidates share similar backgrounds, there are substantial policy differences between the two. Mercuri said that Deluzio is too liberal for the district, while Deluzio said it's Mercuri who is the extremist, citing his voting record in the state House.

In 2022, Deluzio defeated Republican Jeremy Shaffer to win the seat. Before that, Democrat Conor Lamb represented the district. The last Republican to represent the 17th District was George Gekas from 1983-2003.