Trump's team

-
Who will make up the White House staff?
Speculation over who President Donald Trump would choose as advisers and Cabinet members began almost immediately after his victory.
Announcements of official appointments and nominations — some unexpected — quickly began. Meanwhile, rumors of possible choices dominated the headlines, as power-players were spotted coming and going from Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago, and later the White House.
Here's a look at who Mr. Trump has tapped so far for his team.
Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
-
Vice President: Mike Pence
Mr. Trump chose Pence as his running mate in July.
Pence also took over leading the transition team after New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was ousted from the role.
Pence was elected governor of Indiana in 2013 and before that served in the House of Representatives.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
-
Senior Adviser: Jared Kushner
Kushner, a New York real estate developer who is married to Mr. Trump's daughter Ivanka, was a key adviser during the campaign and remained influential after the election.
The president put him in charge of the new White House Office of American Innovation to overhaul government using ideas from the business world, and also asked Kushner to help broker a Mideast peace agreement.
Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images
-
Assistant to the President: Ivanka Trump
Ivanka Trump took on an official, unpaid White House role in late March 2017.
President Trump's 35-year-old daughter contributed significantly to her father's campaign, transition, and now, his presidency. She already had an office in the White House, but taking on an official role means she will have to comply with ethics rules.
Credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images
-
Secretary of State: Rex Tillerson
Tillerson, the former CEO of ExxonMobil, was confirmed by the Senate as secretary of state on Feb. 1, 2017.
The 64-year-old executive has no previous government experience, but has done business in dozens of countries as head of the largest oil company in the world.
Some leading lawmakers voiced concern about Tillerson's business ties to Russia and his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who honored Tillerson with the Order of Friendship in 2013.
Credit: Eric Piermont/AFP/Getty Images
-
Chief of Staff: John Kelly
Trump announced on Twitter on July 28, 2017, that he had named Kelly as White House chief of staff to replace Reince Priebus.
Kelly had been serving as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.
Kelly, a general who served for nearly 46 years in the Marine Corps, was the commander of U.S. Southern Command until earlier this year.
Before that, he commanded American forces numerous times in Iraq, and spent a year as the top Marine in that country. He also served as an aide to defense secretaries Leon Panetta and Robert Gates.
Credit: Norberto Duarte/AFP/Getty Images
-
Attorney General: Jeff Sessions
Sessions was confirmed as attorney general on Feb. 8, 2016 by a vote of 52-47 in a bitterly divided Senate.
The Alabama senator is known for being tough on crime and advocating for strict immigration laws. He helped Mr. Trump formulate his immigration, counterterrorism and trade policies.
In 1986, the Senate rejected Sessions' nomination for a federal judgeship because of accusations he made racially derogatory remarks.
Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images
-
Press Secretary: Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Huckabee Sanders was named as the press secretary on July 21, hours after Sean Spicer resigned from the post.
She had previously served as deputy White House press secretary and before that, served as a senior advisor for Trump's presidential campaign.
Sanders got started in politics while working for her father Mike Huckabee's 2002 re-election campaign for governor of Arkansas.
Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty Images
-
CIA Director: Mike Pompeo
The Senate confirmed Pompeo as CIA director on Jan. 23.
Pompeo, previously a Republican congressman from Kansas, was a member of the House Intelligence Committee and a former Army captain.
Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
-
Defense Secretary: James Mattis
The Senate confirmed the appointment of Mattis as Defense Secretary in an overwhelming vote on Jan. 20, 2017 after he was granted a waiver exempting him from a current law that limits the appointment of a defense secretary within seven years of active military duty.
Mattis, a retired Marine Corps general and decorated war veteran, is a vocal critic of the Iran nuclear deal and a skeptic of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He also opposes waterboarding, a torture technique that Mr. Trump previously promised he would employ in the fight against ISIS.
Credit: Allison Shelley/Getty Images
-
National Security Adviser: Gen. H.R. McMaster
President Trump named U.S. Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster (L) as his national security adviser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 20, 2017.
McMaster commanded troops in both U.S. wars in Iraq, and most recently served as director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center, a sort of military think tank.
McMaster replaced Gen. Michael Flynn, who was ousted for withholding information from Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russia.
Credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images
-
Counselor to the President: Kellyanne Conway
Mr. Trump named Kellyanne Conway as counselor to the president on Dec. 22.
Conway, a political strategist and pollster, helped turn Trump's campaign around while serving as campaign manager. She's been serving as a senior member of the Trump transition team.
Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
-
Health and Human Services Secretary: Tom Price
Price, a Republican representative from Georgia, was confirmed as Health and Human Services secretary Feb. 10, by a Senate vote of 52-47.
Price, an orthopedic surgeon by trade, served five term in Congress and was chairman of the House Budget Committee.
He has led the charge to repeal the Affordable Care Act, saying it doesn't give patients or doctors adequate health care choices.
Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
-
Treasury Secretary: Steven Mnuchin
Steven Mnuchin was confirmed as treasury secretary on Feb. 13, by a vote of 53-47.
Mnuchin served as the national finance chairman of the Trump campaign. He also spent 17 years working for Goldman Sachs.
Credit: Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images
-
Labor Secretary: Alexander Acosta
President Trump announced his selection of Alexander Acosta for labor secretary on Feb. 16, a day after the president's previous pick, Andrew Puzder, withdrew his name from consideration for the post.
Acosta served as assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division under President George W. Bush and was previously a member of the National Labor Relations Board. Most recently, Acosta was dean of the Florida International University College of Law. He also clerked for Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
-
Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary: David Shulkin
Shulkin was confirmed to lead the Department of Veterans Affairs on Feb. 13 by a unanimous vote in the Senate.
Shulkin previously served as the VA's undersecretary for health and spent more than two decades in hospital management.
Credit: Dominick Reuter/AFP/Getty Images
-
First Lady: Melania Trump
Donald Trump married Melania, a former model from Slovenia, in 2005.
Melania said during the campaign that, as first lady, she'd like to focus on the issue of combating cyber-bullying.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
-
Environmental Protection Agency: Scott Pruitt
The Senate voted 52-46 to confirm Pruitt on Feb. 17 as head of the Environmental Protection Agency, a federal agency he repeatedly sued to during the Obama administration, when Pruitt was Oklahoma's attorney general.
Pruitt is closely aligned with oil and gas companies in his home state, and has made statements casting doubt on climate change and the role of carbon emissions in global warming.
Credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images
-
Housing and Urban Development Secretary: Ben Carson
Carson was confirmed by the Senate as the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) on March 2.
Carson was raised in an impoverished area of Detroit and later became a renowned neurosurgeon. He drew national attention when he ran in the Republican primary race, and later endorsed Mr. Trump.
The 65-year-old has no previous policy experience in the field of urban development, and has never held elected office.
Credit: Reuters
-
Director of National Intelligence: Dan Coats
Mr. Trump chose Coats for the role of director of national intelligence on Jan. 5.
Coats was a U.S. senator from Indiana from 1989 to 1999, and again from 2011 to early 2017 when he retired.
Credit: Susan Walsh/AP
-
Deputy National Security Adviser: K.T. McFarland
Kathleen Troia "K.T." McFarland was announced as Mr. Trump's deputy national security adviser on Nov. 25, 2016.
McFarland was working as Fox News' national security analyst and a contributor to FoxNews.com's opinion page.
According to her Fox News biography, she served as an aide to Henry Kissinger, senior speechwriter to Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and later as a principal deputy assistant secretary of defense and Pentagon spokeswoman.
Credit: AP Photo/Angel Chevrestt
-
Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison: Omarosa Manigault
Manigault was named as an assistant to the president and director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison on Jan. 4.
Manigault, a vocal Trump supporter during the campaign, gained fame as a contestant on season one of "The Apprentice."
Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
-
Director of Strategic Communications: Hope Hicks
Hicks was named to the role of director of strategic communications on Dec. 22, 2016. In August 2017, she took on the role of interim White House Communications Director after Anthony Scaramucci's departure.
Hicks, a PR specialist, started working with Ivanka Trump in 2012. She became press secretary on Mr. Trump's campaign, and then took on a similar role for his transition team.
Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
-
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations: Nikki Haley
Haley's nomination to the post of U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations was confirmed by the Senate on Jan. 24.
Haley, a Republican, served as the governor of South Carolina since 2011. She was the first woman to be named to Mr. Trump's Cabinet.
Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
-
Interior Secretary: Ryan Zinke
Zinke was confirmed by the Senate as the secretary of the Interior on March 1.
Zinke, a Republican from Montana, had just won his second term in Congress.
He is a former Navy SEAL commander and decorated Iraq veteran.
Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images
-
Energy Secretary: Rick Perry
Perry was confirmed by the Senate as energy secretary on March 2.
Perry served as governor of Texas from 2000 to 2015. He launched failed bids for the White House in the 2012 and 2016 Republican primaries.
Perry has previously suggested that the Department of Energy should be abolished.
Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
-
Secretary of the Army: Vincent “Vinnie” Viola
Mr. Trump named Viola as secretary of the Army on Dec. 19, but Viola withdrew his name from consideration on Feb. 3 because he was unable to separate himself from his business ties, the Military Times reported.
Viola is a former infantry officer who served in the 101st Airborne Division who graduated from West Point. He is the founder and executive chairman of Virtu Financial. Viola, a billionaire, is also the owner of the Florida Panthers hockey team.
Credit: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
-
Commerce Secretary: Wilbur Ross
Ross was confirmed by the Senate as commerce secretary on Feb. 27.
Ross is an investor and former banker, experienced in buying failing companies and reviving them. He is worth an estimated $2.9 billion.
Credit: Bryan R. Smith/AFP/Getty Images
-
Transportation Secretary: Elaine Chao
The Senate confirmed Elaine Chao to serve as transportation secretary on Jan. 31, 2017.
Chao served as labor secretary under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009. She was the only Cabinet member to serve through his entire two terms in the White House, and the first Asian-American woman ever to hold a Cabinet-level position.
Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images
-
Education Secretary: Betsy DeVos
DeVos' nomination as education secretary was confirmed by the Senate on Feb. 7, 2017.
DeVos had become one of Trump's most controversial Cabinet picks, and she only garnered 50 lawmakers' votes. Vice President Mike Pence cast the tie-breaking vote.
The philanthropist and education activist, who has strongly supported charter schools and vouchers, served as chair of the Michigan Republican Party from 1996 to 2000.
Credit: Drew Angerer/Getty Images
-
Agriculture Secretary: Sonny Perdue
Mr. Trump chose Perdue to lead the Agriculture Department.
Perdue is a farmer's son who built businesses in grain trading and trucking before serving as the governor of Georgia from 2003 to 2011.
Credit: Mike Segar/Reuters
-
White House Budget Director: Mick Mulvaney
The Senate narrowly confirmed Mulvaney, a Republican congressman from South Carolina, for the role of White House budget director on Feb. 16.
Mulvaney was elected to Congress as part of the tea party wave in 2010.
The Senate confirmed Mulvaney as budget director on Feb. 16.
He regularly votes against increasing the government's borrowing cap and presses for major cuts to benefit programs as a means to balance the budget.
Credit: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call via AP Images
-
White House Counsel: Donald McGahn
McGahn was announced as an assistant to the president and White House counsel on Nov. 25, 2016.
McGahn was general counsel for the Trump campaign and was working on the transition.
He's a former Federal Election Commission chairman and has served as general counsel for the National Republican Congressional Committee.
Credit: AP Photo/Mary Altaffer
-
Head of Securities and Exchange Commission: Jay Clayton
Mr. Trump chose Clayton to head the Securities and Exchange Commission on Jan. 4.
Clayton is a Wall Street attorney with experience in corporate mergers and public stock launches.
Credit: Sullivan & Cromwell via YouTube
-
U.S. Trade Representative: Robert Lighthizer
Lighthizer was named as U.S. trade representative on Jan. 3.
Lighthizer was previously a deputy U.S. trade representative under President Reagan, and has since worked as a trade attorney in Washington, D.C.
Credit: From Bob Dole oral history on YouTube, Oct. 18, 2007.
-
Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism: Tom Bossert
Mr. Trump chose Bossert to serve as assistant to the President for homeland security and counterterrorism on Dec. 27.
Bossert previously served as deputy homeland security advisor to former President George W. Bush. Since leaving the White House, Bossert has run a national security consulting business and served as a fellow at the Atlantic Council focusing on cybersecurity.
Credit: Tom Bossert via Twitter
-
Social Media Director: Dan Scavino
Dan Scavino (center) was named as social media director on Dec. 22.
Scavino managed social media during the Trump campaign. He previously worked as the general manager of the Trump National Golf Club.
Credit: Mary Altaffer/AP
-
Trade council head: Peter Navarro
Mr. Trump named Navarro to lead the newly created White House trade council on Dec. 21.
Navarro is a business professor at the University of California-Irvine. In his book, "Death by China," he endorses a hard line approach toward U.S. economic relations with China.
Credit: University California-Irvine
-
Special advisor on regulatory reform: Carl Icahn
Icahn was named to the role of special advisor on regulatory reform on Dec. 21.
The billionaire investor will offer advice to Mr. Trump on economic regulations, but he will not be a federal employee or have any specific duties in the administration.
Credit: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Times
-
Small Business Administration: Linda McMahon
McMahon was confirmed by the Senate to lead the Small Business Administration on Feb. 14.
McMahon and her husband, Vince, founded and built World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Recently, she launched a start-up that encourages women to become entrepreneurs.
The president-elect said McMahon shares his vision of decreasing "burdensome regulations that are hurting our middle-class workers and small businesses."
Credit: Mike Segar/Reuters
-
U.S. Ambassador to Russia: Jon Huntsman
President Trump is nominating Huntsman to serve as ambassador to Russia, CBS News learned on March 8.
Huntsman, 56, served as the U.S. ambassador to China under President Obama and as the U.S. ambassador to Singapore under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton. He also served as governor of Utah from 2005 until 2009, and he ran for president as a Republican in 2012.
Credit: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Concordia Summi
-
U.S. Ambassador to Israel: David Friedman
Mr. Trump selected New York bankruptcy attorney David Friedman to be the new U.S. ambassador to Israel.
Friedman was a Trump campaign adviser whose views align with the Israeli far right.
Credit: AP
-
U.S. Ambassador to China: Terry Branstad
Mr. Trump's choice of Branstad for the post of U.S. ambassador to China was announced on Dec. 7.
Branstad served as governor of Iowa from 1983 to 1999 and again since 2011, making him the longest-serving governor in American history.
Bloomberg reported that Branstad is a longtime friend of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
-
Anthony Scaramucci
Scaramucci was named White House communications director on July 21, 2017.
But on July 31, President Trump removed Scaramucci from the position.
Prior to Scaramucci's appointment, Sean Spicer had been serving as both communications director and press secretary, but he resigned from the Trump administration on the same day Scaramucci was brought on.
Credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images
-
Steve Bannon
Mr. Trump announced Bannon's appointment to White House strategist on Nov. 13, 2016, setting off a firestorm of criticism. After a turbulent time in the White House, Bannon's tenure ended on Aug. 18, 2017.
Bannon headed the right-wing Breitbart News for almost five years before becoming CEO of the Trump campaign. Critics decried Bannon's role in encouraging the "alt-right" movement and white nationalist supporters.
In January, Trump had added Bannon to the National Security Council's Principals Committee, a small group of the president's top national security advisors that considers policy issues on national security. But Bannon was later removed from the role, a White House memo revealed in April 2017.
Credit: Kirk Irwin/Getty Images for SiriusXM
-
Reince Priebus
One of Mr. Trump's first personnel choices was to name Priebus as the White House chief of staff on Nov. 13, 2016.
Priebus had served as the chairman of the Republican National Committee since 2011.
But on July 28, 2017, Trump tweeted that he had named John Kelly to replace Priebus as White House chief of staff.
Credit: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images
-
Sean Spicer
Spicer was named as press secretary on Dec. 22, 2016. He resigned on July 21, 2017, shortly after President Trump selected Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications director.
Spicer had essentially been serving as both communications director and press secretary but had stepped back from press secretary duties in the weeks before his resignation.
Previously, Spicer served as communications director of the Republican National Committee since 2011.
Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images
-
Mike Dubke
Dubke resigned from his role as White House communications director in May.
The communications director oversees the White House messaging and promotes its agenda.
Previously, Dubke served as a partner for the political advertising group Crossroads Media, which describes itself as "the premier Republican media services firm." Dubke also led the Virginia-based Black Rock Group, a strategic communications and public affairs firm.
Credit: Mike Dubke
-
Katie Walsh
Walsh was named deputy chief of staff on Jan. 4, but she left her post in March to join an outside political organization supporting the Trump agenda.
Walsh was serving as the chief of staff for the Republican National Committee before joining the White House staff.
Credit: Zach Gibson/Getty Images
-
Andy Puzder
The president-elect nominated Puzder as labor secretary on Dec. 8, but Puzder withdrew from consideration on Feb. 15.
Puzder, the CEO of CKE Restaurants, which owns fast food chains Carl's Jr. and Hardee's, came under fire for business practices including his company's racy advertising and his opposition to raising the minimum wage. He also admitted that he and his wife had employed an undocumented immigrant for housework, and faced negative headlines about his messy public divorce from three decades ago.
Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Dream Foundatio
-
Michael T. Flynn
Flynn was chosen on Nov. 18, 2016, for the role of national security adviser but resigned on Feb. 13, 2017, less than a month after President Trump took office.
Flynn came under fire for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his talks with the Russian ambassador, including discussions of U.S. sanctions.
The former Army lieutenant general was a registered Democrat, but became a critic of President Obama and campaigned aggressively for Mr. Trump. He served as the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency from 2012 to 2014.
Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images
-
Monica Crowley
Mr. Trump tapped Crowley, a conservative media commentator, to run communications for the National Security Council on Dec. 15.
But Crowley bowed out of joining the Trump administration following accusations of plagiarism.
CNN had reported that passages in a 2012 book by Crowley were plagiarized. And according to a report by Politico Magazine, Crowley also plagiarized a number of passages in her 2000 Columbia University PhD dissertation.
Credit: Evan Vucci/AP