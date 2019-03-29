Trump surveys Herbert Hoover Dike in Florida — live updates

President Trump on Friday is surveying the Herbert Hoover Dike, a 143-mile dam surrounding Lake Okeechobee in Florida, a short helicopter ride from Mar-a-Lago, where he'll be for the rest of the weekend. The dike reduces the impact of flooding from high lake levels for much of south Florida, and work is underway to improve its aging infrastructure.

The president's tour comes after a fiery speech he gave to supporters in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in which he mocked "pencil-neck" House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff and blasted the "ridiculous bullshit" Mueller investigation that he says exonerates him.

"The collusion delusion is over," the president declared before a raucous crowd Thursday night.

Republicans, however, are baffled by Mr. Trump's decision to pivot to health care right after the release of Attorney General William Barr's memo. Mr. Trump insists that despite Democrats' winning message on health care in 2018 that helped boost them to regaining control of the House, Republicans will be the party of health care. His administration filed a lawsuit Monday night attempting to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, with no plan formed to replace it.

"The Republican Party will soon be known as the party of health care," Mr. Trump promised Tuesday.