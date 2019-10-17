Rick Perry resigning as energy secretary

Energy Secretary Rick Perry notified President Trump Thursday that he plans to resign, two administration sources familiar with the matter tell CBS News. Perry, one of the longest-serving members of the president's cabinet, had become embroiled in the Ukraine scandal engulfing the administration.

On Wednesday, Perry told The Wall Street Journal that he sought out Mr. Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani this spring at the president's direction to address Mr. Trump's worries about alleged Ukraine corruption. The White House had said the president urged Perry to work with Giuliani on investigating potential corruption in Ukraine.

Perry, who had been known for his colorful remarks in his previous life as Texas governor and as a presidential candidate, managed to mostly stay under the radar and out of negative headlines during his two-and-a-half-year tenure.

The exact date of Perry's departure is not yet clear. But Perry's departure it not altogether unexpected. Reports that Perry was planning his exit have circulated for weeks.

