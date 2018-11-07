Jeff Sessions resigns as attorney general

President Trump tweeted Wednesday afternoon that Attorney General Jeff Sessions has resigned. Matthew G. Whitaker, Sessions' chief of staff, will become acting attorney general.

"At your request, I am submitting my resignation," Sessions wrote to the president Wednesday. He touted the department's initiatives, saying that the Justice Department had taken on "transnational gangs that are bringing violence and death across our borders and protected national security" and noted efforts on immigration enforcement and the opioid epidemic.

Earlier Wednesday at the president's press conference, CBS News' Major Garrett had asked about potential changes in his Cabinet, in particular, whether Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would remain with the administration.

The president didn't offer a direct answer, saying only, "We're looking at different people for different positions." He added that he is mostly "extremely happy" with his Cabinet.