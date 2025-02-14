Watch Eagles parade in Philadelphia celebrating 2nd Super Bowl title: follow live updates
After keeping the main thing the main thing all season, Super Bowl LIX champion and MVP Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will parade up Broad Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway today.
We are streaming coverage of the Eagles parade, closing celebration and speeches from beginning to end and will be broadcasting live on CBS Philadelphia.
Out on the ground, the barricades and porta potties are in place, the route is set and the players, coaches and families and friends are ready to party. So is Philadelphia, which canceled school today (parochial schools are also closed).
Consider this: it's Valentine's Day ahead of a long weekend, and the Birds are going to be shotgunning beers and probably catching a few tossed to them from the crowd.
Until it's time to focus on next season, the Eagles' work is done. And with over 1 million people expected to see the festivities, it's likely to be one of the least productive days in the history of Philadelphia. If you weren't able to take off and are stuck at work, it won't hurt to sneak a few glances at what's going on today.
After all, something this Philly special has only happened once before.
SEPTA's Broad Street Line no longer stopping at Walnut-Locust station
The Broad Street Line is no longer stopping at Walnut-Locust station due to overcrowding, SEPTA announced.
The BSL and Market-Frankford Line are free today thanks to sponsors — officials had strongly advised parade goers to take public transporation over driving.
It was not immediately clear if or when trains would resume stops at the station.
Where are porta potties and bathrooms at the Eagles parade?
If you've got to go, you've got to go. But don't worry, restrooms are available at the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl victory parade.
Porta potties, including ADA-accessible porta potties, are stationed every few blocks on the streets that intersect Broad Street. These portable restrooms are set back a few hundred feet from Broad so you can hopefully break away from the crowd and find your spot to go.
The city of Philadelphia posted a map showing all of the portable restrooms. They are available on both the east and west sides of Broad Street, and the north and south sides of the Ben Franklin Parkway — you can tap the link and see the bathrooms nearest to you on your side of Broad or the Parkway.
Where to park during the Eagles Super Bowl parade
Parade visitors are encouraged to use public transportation for the Eagles Super Bowl parade today. But there are some parking options for anyone who does decide to hit the road.
The Philadelphia Parking Authority shared an online map that shows the availability of its owned and operated garages and lots in real time. Privately owned and operated lots and garages will not show up on that site.
There is some good news for anyone lucky enough to find street parking today: you won't have to rush to move your car. The PPA said it won't enforce meters or residential parking time limits for the day.
We're on your corner with an extensive list of parking lots around Center City. Those lots are available until full.
Where is the Eagles parade route?
The Eagles parade route begins at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in South Philly, by the NovaCare Complex — where the team practices. The Birds get moving at 11 a.m.
The parade route travels up Broad for about 3 miles before wrapping around the west side of City Hall. It will then pass Love Park and travel up the Benjamin Franklin Parkway until it reaches the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
Official programming at the Philadelphia Museum of Art is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.