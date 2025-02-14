Photos show Eagles Super Bowl 2025 parade in Philadelphia

Over 1 million people are expected in Philadelphia today to celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory. Scores of fans were in place for hours — and many even camped out overnight — to secure a spot to watch the parade.

The parade route will start at the sports complex in South Philly, move up Broad Street to City Hall, and end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The parade starts at 11 a.m., with official programming beginning at 2 p.m. at the Art Museum steps.

How to watch the Eagles' Super Bowl 2025 parade

CBS News Philadelphia is streaming coverage of the Eagles' parade, closing celebration and speeches from start to finish.

The parade will be broadcast live on CBS Philadelphia and our live stream — in the video player above, the CBS News app, Pluto TV, or wherever else CBS News Philadelphia can be streamed.

Here are some of the best photos from the Eagles' 2025 Super Bowl celebration in Philadelphia.

Eagles fans take pictures in front of a "LOVE, Hurts" Jordan Brand

Eagles fans take pictures as they arrive in Center City before Philadelphia's Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025. Matt Rourke/AP

A couple gets engaged near the Art Museum hours before the Eagles' Super Bowl 59 parade

A couple gets engaged near the Philadelphia Museum of Art ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade on February 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts pumps fist and smiles at crowd on Broad Street

A fan holds up a "Will you be my Jalentine?" sign on parade day



Fans wait before the Philadelphia Eagles' NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP

Eagles fans wait near the Art Museum hours before the Super Bowl 59 parade in Philadelphia

Fans wait near the Art Museum before the start of the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

Fans crowd Philadelphia streets preparing for the Eagles' Super Bowl 59 parade

Fans wait before the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP

Eagles fans along the Ben Franklin Parkway hours before the Super Bowl 2025 parade in Philadelphia

Fans arrive before the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP

Fans arrive before the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke / AP

An Eagles fan holds up a "Will you be my Valentine?" sign for Eagles WR A.J. Brown

Philadelphia Eagles fan await the start of the Eagles' Super Bowl Championship parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on February 14, 2025. Charly Triballeau/AFP via via Getty Images

An Eagles fan holds a homemade Lombardi Trophy while waiting for the Super Bowl parade to begin

Fans celebrate ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade on February 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. emilee /Getty Images

Eagles fans hold signs, one for Saquon Barkley, on the Parkway hours before the Super Bowl parade begins in Philadelphia

