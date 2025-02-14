Eagles edge Josh Sweat wears Chris Long's fur coat during Super Bowl 2025 parade

Jason Kelce's epic rant may have stolen the show at the 2018 Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia, but Chris Long's outfit wasn't far behind. The fur coat is back, and one of the Eagles' key contributors to their Super Bowl 59 win over the Chiefs wore it Friday.

Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat wore Long's fur coat during the 2025 Super Bowl parade. Sweat was a game-wrecker in the Eagles' 40-22 win over Kansas City on Sunday with a career-high 2 1/2 sacks and three quarterback hits. One of his pressures directly led to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throwing one of his two interceptions.

On his podcast, "Green Light with Chris Long," earlier this week, the former Eagles defensive end said one of the current Birds called him and asked him if he could wear the fur coat.

Long didn't reveal which player asked him for the coat, saying he didn't want to add any pressure on the player.

Here's what Long said on his podcast:

"I did field a text last night, and I'm not sure if he was being serious. Somebody might be wearing the coat Friday. … I think what they wanted was the coat. I got a text last night at like midnight, 'Let me get that coat Friday.' [Long's co-hosts asked if it was Cooper DeJean] No, it's not a White guy. But I'll tell you, it's a guy that I really love. "So I'm looking forward — I don't want to say who it is to pressure him to wear it or not because maybe he was just drunk. But I'm getting an SUV today to go up to 'Inside the NFL' to our last show, and I will be bringing the coat."

Sweat and Long were teammates for one season in Philadelphia. The Eagles selected Sweat in the 2018 NFL draft after Philadelphia won Super Bowl LII. He played nine games during his rookie season, which was Long's final season in Philly.

In Super Bowl LII, Long was credited with three tackles, half a sack and two QB hits.

Sweat will be an unrestricted free agent when the new NFL year begins.