Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce to hold press conference announcing retirement decision

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has scheduled a 1 p.m. press conference Monday at NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia to announce his retirement decision.

Kelce posted on X, "No Keg videos this year, I have come to a decision and will address it at a press conference this afternoon."

The 36-year-old Kelce reportedly informed his Eagles teammates he was retiring in January after Philadelphia lost to Tampa Bay in the NFL wild card round, but left the door open for a return on his "New Heights" podcast with his brother Travis Kelce.

"I'm not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out," Kelce said in a Jan. 17 "New Heights" episode. "When it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals who have meant a lot to me."

Kelce has played 13 seasons for the Eagles, won a Super Bowl and released two Christmas albums.

Philadelphia drafted Kelce in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft out of the University of Cincinnati.

In his career, Kelce was named to seven Pro Bowls and named an All-Pro six times. He was both in 2023.

Kelce has become a legend in Philadelphia, both on and off the field. He adopted the city as his second home, and his 2018 rant during the Eagles' Super Bowl parade will forever be remembered as one of the most memorable speeches in sports history.

He was the subject of a Prime Video documentary, "Kelce," which aired in September 2023. The documentary followed Kelce during the 2022 season.