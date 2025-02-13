Maps show Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 2025 parade route and parking restrictions

Get ready for a parade down Broad Street, Philadelphia. On Friday, the city and hundreds of thousands of fans will celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX clobbering of the Kansas City Chiefs with the team's second championship parade in seven years.

Earlier this week, Philadelphia officials said they're preparing for more than 1 million people to attend Friday's parade. In 2018, the city expected millions of people to attend the Super Bowl LII parade.

This year's parade will begin around 11 a.m. Friday at Broad and Pattison near the sports complex in South Philly.

A labeled map showing the route of the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX parade. CBS News Philadelphia

Before the Eagles parade begins, officials say about 30 buses will carry special guests along the route up Broad.

Once the parade begins, open-air buses carrying Eagles players and coaches will travel up Broad for about 3 miles to City Hall. The city will also have 15 jumbotrons set up across Center City, showing all of the action.

At City Hall, the parade will turn and continue around the west side of City Hall up toward Love Park.

After passing Love Park, the parade route continues onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The route will end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where the official programming is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Officials expect the ceremony to end around 3:15 p.m.

City of Philadelphia

Some road closures for the parade will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, with Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Fountain Green, Sedgley Drive from West Girard Avenue to Kelly Drive, Lemon Hill Drive, Poplar Drive from West Girard to Sedgley, and Poplar Street from 30th to Poplar Drive.

More road closures will begin at 5 a.m. Friday and continue throughout the morning. Three more batches are scheduled to take effect today: 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon. We have a full list of road closures online.

What parking restrictions are in place for the Super Bowl parade?

City officials are recommending fans take public transportation if they plan to attend the parade. Adam Thiel, the city's managing director, said Wednesday that the best way to get in and out of Center City will be public transportation.

Parking near the parade route on Friday will be difficult. Beginning Thursday night, parking restrictions will be implemented as Philly prepares for upward of 1 million people on Friday.

The city says temporary no parking restrictions along the route and its adjacent streets will start at 6 p.m. Thursday and last until around 6 p.m. Friday. Any parked cars in the zones will be relocated, according to the city.

The city will not enforce meter and time limit regulations on parade day, but safety violations — parking too close to the corner, fire hydrants, blocking crosswalks and double parking — will still be enforced.

Here is a full list of parking restrictions in the city beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday.

South Broad Street from South Penn Square to Pattison Avenue (both sides of the street, including the center median)

All cross streets on Broad Street from Pattison Avenue to Chestnut Street from 13th to 15th streets

South Penn Square from Broad to 15th streets

15th Street from Chestnut to Vine streets

1500 Arch Street

1400-1600 JFK Blvd.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 16th to 20th streets

Kelly Drive along Boathouse Row

Sedgley Drive between Kelly and Poplar drives

Waterworks Drive

1500-1600 Market Street

1600 Cherry Street

Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd to 24th streets

Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 20th Street to Eakins Oval

22nd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street

21st Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Race Street

20th Street from Race to Callowhill streets

19th Street from Arch to Vine streets

18th Street from Arch Street to Vine streets

17th Street from Arch Street to Vine streets

16th Street from Market Street to Benjamin Franklin Parkway

1500-1600 Market Street

1600 Cherry Street

Park Towne Place between 22nd and 24th streets

2000-2200 Spring Garden Street

2000 Winter Street

SEPTA also said there will be no parking at the sports complex in South Philadelphia.