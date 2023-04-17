Eagles, QB Jalen Hurts agree to 5-year contract extension
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jalen Hurts is getting paid and is now reportedly the highest-paid player in NFL history. The Philadelphia Eagles on Monday agreed to a five-year contract extension with their franchise quarterback.
The extension will keep Hurts in Philadelphia through the 2028 season.
According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Hurts' contract is worth $255 million over five years with about $179 million guaranteed. The extension will make him the highest-paid player in league history.
Hurts' extension also includes the Eagles' first-ever no-trade clause.
The 24-year-old threw for 3,701 yards and 22 touchdowns to just six interceptions in the regular season while setting career highs in quarterback rating (101.6) and completion percentage (66.5%). He also finished the season with 764 rushing yards and 13 TDs.
While the Birds' season ended with heartbreak, Hurts had himself as a historic Super Bowl.
In the Eagles' loss to the Chiefs on Sunday, Hurts set the Super Bowl rushing record for a quarterback, became the first QB to rush for three touchdowns and the first to throw for a TD and run for two or more.
