Watch live: SEPTA outlines transit plan for Eagles Super Bowl parade

As the city of Philadelphia celebrates the Eagles' Super Bowl victory parade up Broad Street and the Ben Franklin Parkway on Friday, SEPTA will be changing its service plan to ferry riders to and from the massive event.

The transit agency will be limiting stops and have express-type rail service on the Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Line, according to a news release.

SEPTA leaders are holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss service plans for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade. Watch live in the player above or wherever CBS News Philadelphia is streaming.

Trips on both the BSL and MFL lines will be free thanks to sponsorships from Nike, Duracell and Gran Coramino, a tequila brand founded by Kevin Hart and a partner with the Eagles.

SEPTA Regional Rail schedule for Feb. 14 Eagles parade

Plans are also shifting for the Regional Rail on parade day, Feb. 14. In the morning, trains will only operate inbound into the city. After the parade, trains will only operate outbound — carrying passengers out of the city.

Trains will only stop at Jefferson and 30th Street stations in the city — there will be no service to Suburban Station, Penn Medicine Station or Temple University.

Unlike the BSL and MFL, fares are still required for the Regional Rail trains on parade day.

And you have to be prepared: SEPTA says no Regional Rail tickets and passes can be purchased in person on Friday. You will have to have a valid Key Card or pre-purchase a special One Day Pass that is for sale on Wednesday and Thursday only.

These are the stations that will be open on each of SEPTA's Regional Rail lines.

Airport Line: Eastwick, Terminals A, B, C/D and E/F. 30-minute service throughout the day.

Chestnut Hill East Line: Chestnut Hill East and Wyndmoor.

Chestnut Hill West Line: No train service. Customers can use Chestnut Hill East.

Cynwyd Line: No train service.

Fox Chase Line: Fox Chase Station.

Lansdale/Doylestown Line: Doylestown, Lansdale, North Wales, Ambler, and Fort Washington.

Manayunk/Norristown Line: Elm Street, Norristown Transportation Center, and Manayunk.

Media/Wawa Line: Wawa, Media, and Primos.

Paoli/Thorndale Line: Thorndale, Exton, Paoli, Wayne, and Bryn Mawr.

Trenton Line: Trenton, Levittown, and Cornwells Heights.

Warminster Line: Warminster and Jenkintown-Wyncote.

West Trenton Line: West Trenton, Woodbourne, Langhorne, and Philmont.

Wilmington/Newark Line: Wilmington, Marcus Hook, and Norwood.

Buses and trolleys will also have regular fares in place on Friday. Several bus routes will be detoured due to the barricades along Broad and the Parkway.

Parking for SEPTA stations is limited

With many people traveling from outside the city inward, parking will be limited at Regional Rail stations.

"SEPTA is urging customers who are planning to use rail services to arrange to be dropped off at or near their station. Parking will be limited at SEPTA stations and surrounding locations, and available spots are expected to fill up quickly," SEPTA said in the news release.

This is a developing story and will be updated.