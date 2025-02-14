Jason Kelce buys Eagles fans drinks at McGillin's Olde Ale House during Super Bowl 2025 parade

Imagine finding a spot at Philadelphia's oldest tavern when Super Bowl LII champions Jason Kelce and Brent Celek randomly walk in and get behind the bar. That was the case for fans Friday at McGillin's Olde Ale House during the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX parade.

McGillin's co-owner Chris Mullins, Sr. told CBS News Philadelphia that Kelce and Celek popped into the bar between Chestnut and Sansom streets on Friday as the Birds paraded down Broad Street on their way to the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

"They just walk in. They randomly walked in here," Mullins, Sr. said. "They went behind the bar and the crowd went crazy."

Mullins said Kelce and Celek bought fans at the bar a round of drinks, but that wasn't what struck him most.

"The highlight to me as an owner of a bar/restaurant, the highlight was the fact that he went down and chatted with the people in our kitchen and got them an opportunity to get involved because they're the people that make the engine run," Mullins, Sr. said. "He's the man of the people."

Mullins recalled when Kelce used to come to McGillin's to hang out and sing karaoke with his Eagles teammates before his legend reached new heights, but who will replicate the future Hall of Fame center's 2018 Super Bowl parade speech?

"I'm as intrigued as everybody in the city. I want to hear what Jalen Hurts says. I want to hear what Saquon Barkley wants to say," Mullins said. "How can you pinpoint one guy? Someone is going to stand out like Jason Kelce did last time. That's a hard one to beat, though."