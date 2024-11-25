Brandon Graham likely to miss rest of season after tearing triceps in Eagles' win over Rams

Several Eagles celebrity bartend at Chickie's and Pete's in South Philly to raise money for vets

Brandon Graham expects to miss the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles' season after the veteran edge rusher tore his triceps in their 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night.

Graham had already been dealing with tendinitis, but after after the game said he knew something was different with his triceps when it stung a little longer.

"If I had to go out like this, I gave everything I got," Graham said.

Graham had two tackles and one sack, leading a defensive front that constantly harassed Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and sacked him five times. Graham has 3 1/2 sacks this season, his 15th with the Eagles. In March, Graham signed a one-year deal with the Eagles to play what he described as his "farewell" season in Philadelphia.

Coach Nick Sirianni said he wanted more information about the injury before confirming Graham would be out for the year. Sirianni called Graham "one of my favorite guys I've ever been able to coach."

"Again, I'm not ready to talk about it yet," Sirianni added. "Holding out hope, and we'll see."

Graham has been a stalwart for the Eagles since they drafted him 13th overall in 2010. He has 76 1/2 career sacks, having moved into third in franchise history when he took down Stafford in the second quarter.

Graham's most productive season came in 2022 when he racked up 11 sacks. He was part of Philadelphia's Super Bowl-winning team after the 2017 season, forcing a fumble in the 41-33 victory over New England.

Running back Saquon Barkley credited Graham for helping him adjust quickly to the Eagles after playing the previous six seasons for the NFC East rival New York Giants.

"The energy and the passion that he brings, not only to this team but to this city, he epitomizes what it means to be a Philadelphia Eagle," Barkley said. "All of us have got to get in line and try to do the things he accomplished. But one thing we know about BG, he's going to come to work still with a smile on his face, and on Sundays when that team is walking by … He's a leader of this team, and we're going to rally around him and have his back."