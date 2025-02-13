Everything we know about the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade today

The Philadelphia Eagles are world champions, and today, they'll parade down Broad Street as fans celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's a look at everything we know heading into what's shaping up to be a busy but quintessentially Philly celebration.

What time does the parade start and end?

The Eagles Super Bowl Parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Broad Street and Pattison Avenue, near the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

The celebration at the Philadelphia Museum of Art will begin around 2 p.m. and conclude around 3:15 p.m.

What is the Super Bowl parade route?

The route for the 2025 Eagles Super Bowl parade is similar to the route used in 2018.

The parade begins in South Philadelphia at Broad and Pattison and continues about 3 miles north on Broad Street.

The procession turns west at City Hall and continues toward Love Park and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway before ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

A labeled map showing the route of the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX parade. CBS News Philadelphia

Eagles parade road closures

A number of road closures are already in effect this morning, and more will go into effect throughout the day. The city posted an interactive map to help visitors navigate the closures, which are also listed below:

7 p.m. Thursday until about 6 p.m. Friday:

Kelly Drive from Eakins Oval to Fountain Green

Sedgley Drive from West Girard Avenue to Kelly Drive

Lemon Hill Drive

Poplar Drive from West Girard Avenue to Sedgley Drive

Poplar Street from 30th Street to Poplar Drive

5 a.m. until about 6 p.m. Friday:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 16th and 20th streets (including Logan Circle)

17th Street between Arch and Vine streets

18th Street between Arch and Vine streets

19th Street between Arch and Vine streets

Race Street between 20th Street and Logan Circle

20th Street between Race and Callowhill streets

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between 20th Street and Eakins Oval (all lanes)

21st Street between Spring Garden and Winter streets

Local access to Pennsylvania Avenue only (all traffic must turn left)

22nd Street between Spring Garden and Race streets

Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents)

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Local access only as conditions allow

24th Street between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Park Towne Place

Park Towne Place between 22nd and 24th streets

Local access to Park Towne Place only (residents)

Pennsylvania Avenue/Callowhill Street between 20th and 21st streets

Local access to Barnes Foundation driveway (westbound) only

Eastbound open from 21st Street

Spring Garden Street between 22nd Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Local access only as conditions allow

Spring Garden Tunnel

Waterworks Drive

I-676 westbound 22nd Street off-ramp

2000 Winter Street

Kelly Drive between Benjamin Franklin Parkway and Strawberry Mansion Drive

Martin Luther King Drive between Eakins Oval and Montgomery Drive

Spring Garden Street Bridge at 31st Street

Anne d'Harnoncourt Drive

25th Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Kelly Drive

7:30 a.m. until about 6 p.m.:

South Broad Street between Pattison Avenue and South Penn Square

South Penn Square between Broad and 15th streets

15th Street between Chestnut and Vine streets

16th Street between Chestnut Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway

1500-1600 Market Street

1500-1600 JFK Blvd.

All cross streets on Broad Street from Pattison Avenue to South Penn Square, from 13th to 15th streets

Pattison Avenue between 7th and 20th streets

10:30 a.m. until about 6 p.m.:

I-95 northbound and southbound Broad Street off-ramp

I-76 eastbound and westbound Broad Street off-ramp (Sports Complex)

Noon until about 9 p.m.:

JFK Blvd. between 20th Street and 29th Street/Schuylkill Avenue

29th Street/Schuylkill Avenue between Market Street and JFK Blvd.

30th Street between Market and Arch streets

I-76 westbound 30th Street off-ramp

I-76 eastbound 30th Street off-ramp

I-76 westbound Schuylkill Avenue on-ramp

Filbert Street between 10th and 12th streets

10th Street between Filbert and Race streets

11th Street between Filbert and Race streets

12th Street between Filbert and Race streets

How can you get to the Super Bowl parade?

Paradegoers are encouraged to use public transportation to attend today's parade and ceremony at the Art Museum.

SEPTA

SEPTA is offering special event service on the Broad Street Line, Market-Frankford Line and Regional Rail today.

Trips on the BSL and MFL are free thanks to sponsorships from Nike, Duracell and Gran Coramino, and trains are expected to run every 6-8 minutes starting at 5 a.m. Trains will only use the following stops:

Broad Street

Fern Rock Transit Center

Olney Transit Center

Erie

North Philadelphia

Cecil B. Moore

Race-Vine

Walnut-Locust

Snyder

Oregon

NRG

Market-Frankford

69th Street Transit Center

60th Street

52nd Street

40th Street

Drexel Station at 30th Street

11th Street

Girard

Huntingdon

Allegheny

Erie-Torresdale

Arrott Transit Center

Frankford Transit Center

BSL and MFL maps for the Super Bowl parade CBS Philadelphia

Regional Rail riders needed to purchase fare tickets in-person at sales office before Friday. Riders can use valid Key Cards or pre-purchased One Day Passes to board trains. Tickets will not be sold at stations today.

The following stations are open on each of SEPTA's Regional Rail lines.

Airport Line: Eastwick, Terminals A, B, C/D and E/F. 30-minute service throughout the day.

Chestnut Hill East Line: Chestnut Hill East and Wyndmoor.

Chestnut Hill West Line: No train service. Customers can use Chestnut Hill East.

Cynwyd Line: No train service.

Fox Chase Line: Fox Chase Station.

Lansdale/Doylestown Line: Doylestown, Lansdale, North Wales, Ambler, and Fort Washington.

Manayunk/Norristown Line: Elm Street, Norristown Transportation Center, and Manayunk.

Media/Wawa Line: Wawa, Media, and Primos.

Paoli/Thorndale Line: Thorndale, Exton, Paoli, Wayne, and Bryn Mawr.

Trenton Line: Trenton, Levittown, and Cornwells Heights.

Warminster Line: Warminster and Jenkintown-Wyncote.

West Trenton Line: West Trenton, Woodbourne, Langhorne and Philmont.

Wilmington/Newark Line: Wilmington, Marcus Hook and Norwood.

SEPTA buses and trolleys will require regular fares Friday, but some bus routes will be detoured because of the parade.

PATCO and NJ TRANSIT

PATCO is running westbound service only from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Trains will depart from Lindenwold, Woodcrest, Ferry Avenue and City Hall into 9th and 10th and Locust streets.

New Jersey Transit is expanding bus and train service today. An extra train will depart from Atlantic City for Philadelphia, and additional buses will be added along the River Line.

Where can I park for the Eagles' Super Bowl parade?

Those planning on parking in the city today should arrive early to secure a spot. The Philadelphia Parking Authority has a map posted online showing the availability of its operated garages and lots, though there are lots of other privately owned and operated parking garages throughout the city.

For drivers who find street parking, the PPA said it won't enforce meters or residential parking time limits today.

Parking is also available until full at the following lots in Old City:

Autopark at Olde City (125 S. 2nd Street)

Old City Parking (304 Race Street)

Old City Parkominium (231 N 2nd Street)

Bourse Parking Garage (44 S 4th Street)

Parkway Parking - 2nd & Market (19 S 2nd Street)

SP+ Parking (47 S 4th Street)

618 Market St Parking Garage (618 Market Street)

Parkway Parking - 37 N 2nd Street (37 N 2nd Street)

27 S 3rd St Parking (27 S 3rd Street)

Washington Square Garage (249 S 6th Street)

304 Race St Garage (304 Race Street)

210 Filbert St Parking (210 Filbert Street)

Autopark at Independence Mall (41 N 6th Street)

Front and Chestnut Street Parking Lot (36 S Front Street)

Parkway Parking - 100 Independence Mall West (655 Ranstead Street)

400 Ranstead Street Garage (122 Ranstead Street)

Ritz East Autopark (114 S Front Street)

215 Lombard Parking Garage - Target Park USA (215 Lombard Street)

The South Philadelphia Sports Complex will not be open for parking, however fans looking to catch the start of the parade route can park at the Navy Yard.

How can I watch the parade at home?

CBS News Philadelphia will have live coverage of the Eagles Super Bowl parade starting at 9 a.m. You can watch our coverage on air, in the player above, or on our streaming platforms.

What's the weather forecast for the parade?

After a few days of wet, wintry weather, Friday will be dry in Philly. It will be cold and windy, though, so you'll need to bundle up and pack hats, gloves and handwarmers.

The NEXT Weather team says temperatures Friday morning will start around 31 degrees and get up to 37 by 3 p.m., but it will feel like the 20s with the wind.

CBS News Philadelphia

How many people will be at the Eagles parade?

City officials estimate more than 1 million people could attend today's parade. With such an influx of visitors, paradegoers are urged to plan ahead and be patient while trying to get around throughout the day.

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade 2018 Getty Images

Are schools open today?

The School District of Philadelphia will be closed today for the parade, as will all Philadelphia parochial schools.

The Community College of Philadelphia, Temple University and Arcadia University have also canceled classes.

Thomas Jefferson University said "Center City classes will be conducted online where feasible" on Friday.

Some K-12 school districts around the region will be closed today, but parents and families should check with their specific districts for more information.

What else is open and closed in Philadelphia?

While some bars and restaurants are planning to remain open for the parade and Valentine's Day, a number of businesses around the city are closed. It's best to contact a specific location for updated hours, but here's a look at some of what's open and closed in the city today:

OPEN

Betsy Ross House, Franklin Square Mini Golf, National Liberty Museum, National Constitution Center, Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

Reading Terminal Market

CLOSED

What is Philadelphia's public safety plan?

As part of the city's public safety plan, there will be an increase in law enforcement, traffic control and emergency medical services.

The Philadelphia Fire Department will have three medic tents set up in the city:

24th Street and Ben Franklin Parkway (south)

Pennsylvania Avenue and Spring Garden Street

Aviator Park off Logan Square

Is there trash pickup in Philadelphia on parade day?

There will be no residential trash or recycling collection today. The city says the Sanitation Department will use a holiday schedule and delay pickup by one day until Saturday, Feb. 15.

Who's speaking at the Art Museum ceremony?

While the Philadelphia Eagles have not released a list of who will speak during the ceremony outside the Art Museum, we can expect to hear from several players, coaches and staff.

Whoever takes the stage, it'll be tough to top the former Eagles center Jason Kelce, whose NSFW speech went viral in 2018. Clad in mummers regalia, Kelce told Philly "hungry dogs run faster," and ferociously celebrated the underdog mentality that won the Eagles a championship over the New England Patriots.