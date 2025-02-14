Watch CBS News
2 people shot during Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX parade celebration, police say

By Jessica MacAulay, Christine Mattson, Stephanie Ballesteros

/ CBS Philadelphia

Two women were shot along Philadelphia's Ben Franklin Parkway on Friday as crowds gathered to celebrate the Super Bowl LIX victory parade.

It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting, but it seems no one in the crowd heard the shots. Police said the women were shot in the leg and showed up at the medic tent at 23rd and Spring Garden streets for treatment. They are both in stable condition. 

Chopper 3 was over the area where the shooting happened Friday afternoon. 

Philadelphia was brimming with crowds of Eagles fans who had come far and wide to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Jessica MacAulay

