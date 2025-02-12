Jason Kelce says Super Bowl was "very hard to watch," Travis Kelce talks NFL future on "New Heights" podcast

Just days after the Kansas City Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, Travis Kelce said he's not making any decisions just yet about his future in the NFL.

Speaking on the latest episode of his "New Heights" podcast with brother Jason Kelce, Travis, who's played tight end for the Chiefs since 2013, said losing the Super Bowl was a "tough pill to swallow."

After winning the last two championships and beating the Eagles and Jason in 2023, the Chiefs were denied a three-peat victory by an unstoppable Philadelphia team and quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP performance.

Travis said the physical and mental toll of playing in so many games for so many years has worn him down, but he hasn't decided what next season will look like.

"I know everybody wants to know whether or not I'm playing next year, and right now I'm just kicking everything down the road," he said. "I'm kicking every can I can down the road. I'm not making any crazy decisions, but right now the biggest thing is just being there for my teammates and being there for my coaches."

"I'm going to take some time to figure it out," he continued. "And I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back that it's going to be something that it's a wholehearted decision... I think I could play, it's just whether or not I'm motivated or it's the best decision for me as a man, as a human, as a person to take on all that responsibility."

Jason, who retired after 13 seasons with Philadelphia following the Eagles' Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs, could understand the feeling.

"It sucks when you get to this point in your career. It becomes harder and harder to do it," he said.

Sunday's game came with an extra layer of emotion for the Kelce family. In the weeks before, Jason said he was torn between cheering for two loves: his family and his former team.

"What was it like for you, watching this one?" Travis asked on the podcast.

"Terrible," said Jason, who added that the energy around the game "progressively got weirder as the week went on."

Early Tuesday morning, the former Eagles center shared a lengthy post on X congratulating his former teammates and friends on becoming Super Bowl champions but admitted it was tough to process the feelings he also had about rooting for Travis.

"I didn't even want to tweet it," Jason said on the pod. "I'd rather do it here cause you'd be able to talk more."

"On one hand you play your entire life with an organization and team...and on the other hand, you have your brother," he said. "I tried to make it known I was rooting for you. And it felt like I couldn't be right. Felt like no matter what I said, some people were gonna skew it and say that I'm rooting for the Eagles. And some people were gonna skew it and say I'm rooting for the Chiefs and Travis. And it sucked."

"I know I always had your support," Travis said. "You can't let these jamopes online make you think that you're in the wrong for what you're saying."

Jason summed up his feelings by saying that it was "very, very hard to watch the Super Bowl," and that he "tried to correlate that I was rooting for both sides the whole time and that I was going to be happy and sad regardless."

