Jalen Hurts sports "Love, Hurts" hoodie during Eagles' Super Bowl 2025 parade

Love certainly doesn't hurt in Philadelphia on Valentine's Day, but who doesn't appreciate a good pun? Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts took an opportunity to shed light on his foundation with a "Love, Hurts" hoodie during the Eagles' parade.

Hurts wore a black Jordan Brand hoodie with red lettering that reads "LOVE, Hurts."

CBS News Philadelphia

In 2023, Hurts partnered with the Jordan Brand. He wears Jordan cleats, and his admiration for Michael Jordan is no secret. After the Eagles beat the Chiefs, 40-22, in Super Bowl 59, Hurts even had a Jordan "moment."

There was also a special addition to LOVE Park in Center City to honor Hurts and the Jordan Brand — ", Hurts." with the Jumpman logo was added onto the LOVE Park sign.

Fans take pictures as they arrive before the Philadelphia Eagles NFL football Super Bowl 59 parade and celebration, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Philadelphia. Matt Rourke/AP

In Super Bowl LIX, Hurts was 17 for 22 for 221 yards with three total touchdowns. He also broke his own Super Bowl rushing record for a QB, running for 72 yards on 11 carries.

After the game, Hurts reflected on his journey of becoming just the fourth Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl.

"It's been a very unprecedented journey, and the journey, there's always a beginning until it's the end," Hurts said. "It means a lot, quantifying all that work over the years, embracing everything, taking every challenge head-on and taking every joy and moment of achievement and success head-on as well and processing them all as one."

Where can I buy a "Love, Hurts" hoodie?

While the black and red version of the "Love, Hurts" hoodie isn't currently available to buy online, Hurts does have some "Love, Hurts" merchandise available on The Jalen Hurts Foundation website. The foundation has T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies for sale.