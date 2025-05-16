Watch CBS News
Sean "Diddy" Combs trial live updates: Cassie Ventura cross-examination continues

By
Alice Gainer
Alice Gainer
Alice Gainer
Alice Gainer joined CBS News New York as a reporter and anchor in January 2013. She covers breaking, feature and general assignment stories.
Alice Gainer,
Mark Prussin
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.
Mark Prussin,
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Cassie Ventura's cross-examination begins in Sean "Diddy" Combs trial 03:12

What to know about the Diddy trial so far
 

Questions about times Combs took her phone

Ventura was asked what happened when Combs suspected her of cheating in 2016. Combs had taken her phone, the defense said. 

Ventura said the two of them were not in a great place at that point, that she was dating a professional football player and wasn't sure how Combs found out about it. The two of them were in a car, driving to a doctor's appointment, when Ventura told Combs she wanted to message her mom that she was OK. That's when Combs grabbed her phone, Ventura said. She testified she thought he did so because he wanted to get into the phone.

The defense then asked about other times Combs took her phone. 

By Alice Gainer
 

"I'm not a rag doll, I'm someone's child"

Cross-examination of Ventura resumed Friday morning. 

Defense attorneys asked Ventura about a message she allegedly sent Combs after the InterContinental Hotel incident in Los Angeles. 

"When you get f****** up the wrong way, you always want to show me that you have the power and you knock me around, I'm not a rag doll, I'm someone's child," the message said. 

By Alice Gainer
 

Combs held at MDC Brooklyn

Combs has been held at Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn since his arrest last September. He was denied multiple requests for bail

MDC Brooklyn is the only federal jail in New York City since Metropolitan Correctional Center New York shut down in 2021

The Brooklyn jail is also where Luigi Mangione is being held as he awaits trial in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Other high profile inmates over the years have included Sam Bankman-FriedJa Rule and R. Kelly, who sued the facility in 2022 for wrongly putting him on suicide watch after his sentencing.

By Renee Anderson
 

Ventura testified about 2016 hotel video

Security video showing Combs attack Ventura in the hallway of the InterContinental hotel in Los Angeles is a key piece of evidence in the trial.

The video, obtained and published by CNN last year, shows Combs throw her onto the floor before kicking and dragging her. 

The former security manger for the hotel was the first witness on the stand and testified Combs threw a stack of cash at him and said, "don't tell anyone."

intercontinental-hotel-room-damage.jpg
This image depicts damage in the hallway of the Intercontinental Hotel in Los Angeles after the violent 2016 altercation between Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura.  U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York

Ventura testified she took a selfie after the incident, which showed her with a fat lip and wearing sunglasses. She said she wore the sunglasses to cover a black eye. 

Combs texted her claiming police were at the hotel, asking her to call him immediately, Ventura testified. 

She testified she responded, saying she was supposed to attend a premiere but now had a black eye.

"You are sick for thinking it's OK to do what you've done," Ventura texted. "Please stay far away from me."

Prosecutors allege the assault happened during a "freak off," but Combs' lawyers, who sought to have the video excluded from trial, argue it was a "glimpse into a complex but decade-long consensual relationship." 

Combs later apologized for the behavior seen on the video.

By Renee Anderson
 

Cassie accused Combs of raping her in 2018

Ventura testified she went to dinner with Combs in August 2018 to have a conversation about closure after ending their relationship. 

They were not together then, and she was seeing another man, who is now her husband, she testified. 

Sean "Diddy" Combs attends trial in New York federal court
Sean "Diddy" Combs' former girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura is sworn in as a prosecution witness at his sex trafficking trial in New York City, New York, May 13, 2025 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg / REUTERS

She said Combs was nice, playful and romantic, and he brought her home. 

"And then he raped me in my living room," Ventura testified. "On the floor." 

Ventura said she remembered crying and saying no, but Combs wasn't himself and didn't stop.

She said she was intimate with Combs one more time after the incident. When asked why she agreed to see him again, she replied they had been together for years and were very connected, something you don't just turn off. 

By Renee Anderson
 

What are "freak offs"?

On Wednesday, Ventura gave explicit details about so-called "freak offs." She said Combs would direct her and a male escort to perform sex acts. 

At one point, a text she sent Combs was displayed. It said, "Nothing good comes out of FO's anymore. You treat me like you're Ike Turner." 

Ventura said Combs would hit her and that she developed infections and sores in her mouth. 

In addition to ecstasy and cocaine, she said Combs would supply ketamine and GHB. 

By Alice Gainer
 

What happened in court yesterday?

Combs' defense team started questioning Ventura on Thursday about her off-and-on relationship with Combs that lasted nearly 11 years. 

Attorneys showed the jury many messages between the two, including some that were sexually explicit. Others were about Ventura helping Combs coordinate a "freak off." 

They also asked Ventura about her drug use and pointed out how she often took drugs without Combs. 

It was Ventura's third day on the witness stand, but first for cross-examination.

By Mark Prussin
 

Can I watch the Diddy trial?

There is no livestream available for the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial because cameras are not allowed in federal court. 

Sketch artists, however, are allowed. 

diddy-sketches-513.jpg
A courtroom sketch shows Sean "Diddy" Combs on Day 2 of his sex trafficking and racketeering trial in New York City. Jane Rosenberg

CBS News New York's Alice Gainer has been covering the trial all week and will provide live updates on today's testimony.

By Mark Prussin
 

Who has testified so far?

The jury has heard from three witnesses so far:

  1. Israel Florez, a security guard at the hotel where Combs was caught on video beating Ventura.
  2. Daniel Phillip, who told jurors he was paid to have sex with Ventura and did while Combs watched.
  3. Ventura, who has levied allegations of rape and blackmail against Combs, testified about "freak offs," and detailed more of her relationship with him. 
By Mark Prussin
