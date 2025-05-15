In Sean "Diddy" Combs trial, Cassie Ventura's cross examination begins. Here's what happened in court.

Cassie Ventura, Sean "Diddy" Combs' former girlfriend, was on the witness stand for a third day Thursday as defense attorneys began their cross examination.

They questioned her about their nearly 11-year off-and-on relationship, and displayed many messages between the two. A lot of time was spent on messages that were sexually explicit, loving, and at times full of jealousy. They also honed in on drug use, pointing out specifically that Ventura often did drugs without Combs.

Their relationship in focus

The defense asked Ventura if she was in love with Combs. She said yes, and explained what made her fall in love. She described for the jury a fast and scary beginning, further explaining the more time she spent with him and got to know him, she saw what she thought was his real personality come out.

She called him "sweet, attentive."

"You told him you wanted to do 'freak offs?'" Ventura was asked.

"No, there's a lot more to that," Ventura replied.

Text messages under scrutiny

Messages were displayed about her helping him coordinate a "freak off." Combs wrote he wished a specific escort could be there.

He allegedly wrote: "Wanna call him and feel him out?"

"Yeah, I can do that," Ventura replied.

"We can't judge them for being illegal or criminal if both sides are willing participants. So what they wanted to do was lay the foundation that this was a relationship that she wanted to be in. And that she wanted to participate in this type of activities," attorney Donte Mills said. Mills is not involved in this particular case.

Damage from videos

The defense pointed out earlier testimony where Ventura said she worried that if the release of "freak off" tapes would ruin her career. They asked Ventura about filing her civil lawsuit against Combs.

"You understand his career was ruined right?" defense attorneys asked.

"I could understand that," Ventura said.

Swingers lifestyle

The defense also asked Ventura about early swinger conversations with Combs, during which he explained the lifestyle to her. They asked her if she understood "freak offs" to be related to the lifestyle of a swinger.

"They're very different," Ventura replied.

Drug use

Another message was displayed where Ventura was allegedly asking Combs for pills, but Ventura couldn't recall what kind she was asking for. The defense asked if they were both addicts.

"During that time, yes," she testified.

"Did you ever take drugs from him without him knowing about it?" the defense asked.

"Yeah," Ventura replied, adding Combs' reaction was "explosive."

The defense also asked about jealousy and infidelity.

Combs' daughters didn't come to court Thursday, but his sons and mother did.

Ventura, who is 8½ months pregnant, will be back on the stand Friday

Combs has pleaded not guilty to five counts, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. A main part of the racketeering charge is the allegation that he used employees to facilitate illegal activities.